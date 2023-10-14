Hiburan  
Jungkook (Foto: soompi)
Lirik dan Makna Lagu '3D' Jungkook feat Jack Harlow

Medcom • 14 Oktober 2023 10:00
Jakarta: Jung-kook telah merilis lagu bertajuk "3D" yang merupakan kolaborasinya bersama Jack Harlow pada Jumat, 29 September 2023. Simak lirik dan makna lagu tersebut.
 
Lagu "3D" bercerita tentang seseorang yang ingin bertemu pasangannya setelah menjalani hubungan jarak jauh. Perasaannya yang menggebu-gebu membuat cintanya bergejolak.

Lirik Lagu "3D" - Jungkook feat Jack Harlow


[Intro: Jung Kook]
One, two, three, ready
 
[Verse 1: Jung Kook]
I can't touch you through the phone or kiss you through the universe
In another time zone, it's the only time I can't reverse
But when there's two dimensions, there's only one I'm missin'
And if you feel alone, you don't have to feel that no more
[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook]
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, uh-uh
 
[Chorus: Jung Kook]
So if you're ready (If you're ready)
And if you'll let me (And if you'll let me)
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D (Uh-uh)
You won't regret me (Regret me)
Champagne conf?tti (Champagne confetti)
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D
 
[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook]
'Cause you know how I lik? it girl
3D
You know how I like it girl
3D
 
[Verse 2: Jung Kook]
Body to body to body to body to body
You and me baby you know, that we got it
So don't go getting me started
'Cause you know I get hot hearted
Baby, oh, baby, oh, baby, you making me crazy
Rain, rain, rain, you can't fake it
You give me brand new emotion
You got me drinkin' that potion
 
[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook]
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, uh-uh
 
[Chorus: Jung Kook]
So if you're ready (If you're ready)
And if you'll let me (And if you'll let me)
I wanna see it (Hey)
In motion
In 3D (You won't regret it now)
You won't regret me (You won't regret me)
Champagne confetti (Champagne confetti)
I wanna see it (Hey)
In motion
In 3D
 
[Post-Chorus: Jung Kook]
'Cause you know how I like it, girl ('Cause you know how I like it)
3D
You know how I like it, girl (You know how I like it)
3D
'Cause you know how I like it, girl (You know how I like it)
3D
You know how I like it, girl
3D
 
[Bridge]
I'm on my Jung Kook, take a chick off one look
And when they get took, they don't ever get untook
When I seen that body you would think it was a dead body
The way I told my boys come look
I used to take girls up to Stony Brook and steal they hearts like some crook
True story
Now when I hold somebody's hand it's a new story
All my ABG's get cute for me
I had one girl (One girl), too boring
Two girls (Two girls), that was cool for me
Three girls, damn, dude's horny
Four girls, okay now you whorin'
(Hey, hey, hey) Hey, I'm loose
I done put these strongs good use
I done put my city on my back
And the world know my name, I'm the truth
 
[Chorus: Jung Kook, Jack Harlow]
So if you're ready
And if you'll let me
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D (Ooh)
You won't regret me (You won't regret me)
Champagne confetti (Champagne confetti)
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D (Show it to me, girl, now, why?)
 
(Rafi Alvirtyantoro)
 
(ELG)




Peringatan!