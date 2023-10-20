Daftar Nominasi MAMA Awards 2023, Ada SEVENTEEN hingga Aespa

Daftar nominasi tersebut dibagikan pada Kamis, 19 Oktober 2023, waktu Korea Selatan. Sejumlah grup K-pop senior tampak mengisi daftar nominasi di sejumlah kategori, seperti EXO, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, hingga TWICE.
Tak hanya itu, banyak grup K-pop baru juga akan bersaing pada Mnet Asian Music Awards tahun ini. Misalnya, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, tripleS, dan masih banyak lagi. Mereka akan merebutkan piala untuk kategori artis baru terbaik dan kategori lainnya.
Penggemar masing-masing artis sudah bersiap untuk mengikuti pra-voting untuk penghargaan Worldwide Fans' Choice yang dibuka mulai 30 Oktober 2023. Sedangkan voting nominasi utama baru dibuka pada 6 November mendatang.
Daftar Nominasi MAMA Awards 2023Lebih lengkapnya, berikut ini daftar nominasi MAMA Awards 2023:
Song of the Year
Aespa. Foto: Instagram
- aespa - Spicy
- Agust D (Suga) - People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)
- AKMU - Love Lee
- Anne-Marie, Minnie - Expectations
- ASH ISLAND - Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)
- BIG Naughty - Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)
- BIG Naughty - With me (The Interest of Love OST)
- BSS (SEVENTEEN) - Fighting (Feat. Lee Young-ji)"
- BTOB - Wind And Wish
- BTS - Take Two
- BTS - The Planet (BASTIONS OST)
- DAWN - Dear My Light
- (G)I-DLE - Queencard
- Hwasa - I Love My Body
- IVE - I AM
- J-Hope - on the street (with J.Cole)
- Jay Park - Candy (Feat. Zion.T)
- Jeon Somi - Fast Forward
- Jihyo - Killin' Me Good
- Jimin - Like Crazy
- Jisoo - FLOWER
- Jungkook - Seven (Feat. Latto)
- Kai - Rover
- LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
- Lee Chae-yeon - KNOCK
- Lee Mujin - Ordinary Confession
- Lim Jae-hyun - Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)
- Lim Young-woong - London Boy
- M.C the MAX - Eternity
- MeloMance - A Shining Day
- NCT 127 - Ay-Yo
- NCT DREAM - Candy
- NewJeans - Ditto
- Parc Jae-jung - Let's Say Goodbye
- Paul Kim - You Remember (The Glory OST)
- SEVENTEEN - Super
- STAYC - Teddy Bear
- Stray Kids - S-Class
- Taeyang - VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
- Taeyong - SHALALA
- TXT - Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)
- TXT - Sugar Rush Ride
- V - Love Me Again
- ZEROBASEONE - In Bloom
- Zior Park - CHRISTIAN
Artist of the Year
NCT DREAM
- ADYA
- aespa
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Choi Ye-na
- EL7Z UP
- EVNNE
- EXO
- (G)I-DLE
- Hwasa
- IVE
- Jeon Somi
- Jihyo
- Jimin
- Jisoo
- Jungkook
- KISS OF LIFE
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Chae-yeon
- Lim Young-woong
- LIMELIGHT
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- Parc Jae-jung
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Taeyang
- TREASURE
- tripleS
- TWICE
- TXT
- V
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
Best New Male Artist
RIIZE
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- EVNNE
- RIIZE
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
Best New Female Artist
- ADYA
- EL7Z UP
- KISS OF LIFE
- LIMELIGHT
- tripleS
Best Male Group
- EXO
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TREASURE
- TXT
Best Female Group
LE SSERAFIM
- aespa
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- TWICE
Best Male Artist
- Jimin
- Jungkook
- Lim Young-woong
- Parc Jae-jung
- Taeyang
- V
Best Female Artist
- Choi Ye-na
- Hwasa
- Jeon Somi
- Jihyo
- Jisoo
- Lee Chae-yeon
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
- Jimin - Like Crazy
- Jungkook - Seven (Feat. Latto)
- Kai - Rover
- Taeyang - VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
- Taeyong - SHALALA
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
- Hwasa - I Love My Body
- Jeon Somi - Fast Forward
- Jihyo - Killin' Me Good
- Jisoo - FLOWER
- Lee Chae-yeon - KNOCK
Best Dance Performance Male Group
Stray Kids
- NCT 127 - Ay-Yo
- NCT DREAM - Candy
- SEVENTEEN - Super
- Stray Kids - S-Class
- TXT - Sugar Rush Ride
- ZEROBASEONE - In Bloom
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- aespa - Spicy
- (G)I-DLE - Queencard
- IVE - I AM
- LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
- NewJeans - Ditto
- STAYC - Teddy Bear
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- DAWN - Dear My Light
- Lee Mujin - Ordinary Confession
- Lim Young-woong - London Boy
- Parc Jae-jung - Let's Say Goodbye
- V - Love Me Again
Best Vocal Performance Group
- AKMU - Love Lee
- BTOB - Wind And Wish
- BTS - Take Two
- M.C the MAX - Eternity
- MeloMance - A Shining Day
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
- Agust D (Suga) - People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)
- ASH ISLAND - Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)
- J-Hope - on the street (with J.Cole)
- Jay Park - Candy (Feat. Zion.T)
- Zior Park - CHRISTIAN
Best Collaboration
- Anne-Marie, Minnie - Expectations
- BIG Naughty - Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)
- BSS (SEVENTEEN) - Fighting (Feat. Lee Young-ji)
- Jungkook - Seven (Feat. Latto)
- Taeyang - VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
Best OST
- BIG Naughty - With me (The Interest of Love OST)
- BTS - The Planet (BASTIONS OST)
- Lim Jae-hyun - Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)
- Paul Kim - You Remember (The Glory OST)
- TXT - Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)
Best Music Video
Jungkook
- (G)I-DLE - Queencard
- IVE - I AM
- Jisoo - FLOWER
- Jungkook - Seven (Feat. Latto)
- SEVENTEEN - Super
- Stray Kids - S-Class
Worldwide Fans' Choice
- aespa
- AKMU
- ATEEZ
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- BTOB
- BTS
- CIX
- CRAVITY
- ENHYPEN
- EVNNE
- EXO
- fromis_9
- (G)I-DLE
- H1-KEY
- Highlight
- ITZY
- IVE
- Jisoo
- Jeon Somi
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Chae-yeon
- Lee Mujin
- Lim Young-woong
- MONSTA X
- n.SSign
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- ONEUS
- P1Harmony
- Parc Jae-jung
- Red Velvet
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Taeyang
- TEMPEST
- THE BOYZ
- TXT
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- Xdinary Heroes
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
- Zior Park
