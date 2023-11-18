Hiburan  
Jungkook BTS (Foto: instagram)
Jungkook BTS (Foto: instagram)

Lirik dan Makna Lagu 'Standing Next To You' Jungkook BTS

Medcom • 18 November 2023 10:00
Jakarta: Jung-kook BTS telah merilis lagu bertajuk "Standing Next To You" pada 3 November 2023. Simak lirik dan makna lagu tersebut di bawah ini.
 
Lagu "Standing Next To You" masuk ke dalam album GOLDEN yang dirilis pada 3 November lalu. Album tersebut juga menjadi album perdana Jung-kook sebagau solois.
 
Baca juga: Album Jungkook BTS Cetak Rekor Baru

Lagu "Standing Next To You" menceritakan tentang hubungan seseorang yang mencintai kekasihnya yang telah memiliki hubungan cukup dalam dengannya. Hal itu yang membuatnya rela menghadapi rintangan dan setia berdiri di sampingnya.
 

Lirik Lagu "Standing Next To You" - Jung-kook


Play me slow
Push up on this funk and give me miracles
Let ya body know
Make it known
How we left and right is something we control
You already know
 
You know that all night long, we rock to this
Screaming, I testify this lovin'
All night long, we flock to this
Screaming, I testify that
We'll survive the test of time
They can't deny our love
They can't divide us, we'll survive the test of time
I promise I'll be right here
Standing next to you
Standing in the fire next to you, oh
You know it's deeper than the rain
It's deeper than the pain
When it's deep like DNA
Something they can't take away, aye
Take-take-take-take-take off, take off
 
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
 
Afterglow
Leave ya body golden like the sun and the moon
You already know
 
You know that all night long, we rock to this
Screaming, I testify this lovin'
All night long, we flock to this
Screaming, I testify that
We'll survive the test of time
They can't deny our love
They can't divide us we'll survive the test of time
I swear that I'll be right here
 
Standing next to you
Standing in the fire next to you, oh
You know it's deeper than the rain
It's deeper than the pain
When it's deep like DNA
Something they can't take away, aye
Take-take-take-take-take off, take off
 
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
 
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
 
Bass and Drums
Standing next to you
 
(Rafi Alvirtyantoro)
 
 
 
(ELG)




