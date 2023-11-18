Lirik dan Makna Lagu 'Standing Next To You' Jungkook BTS

Lagu "Standing Next To You" masuk ke dalam album GOLDEN yang dirilis pada 3 November lalu. Album tersebut juga menjadi album perdana Jung-kook sebagau solois.
|Baca juga: Album Jungkook BTS Cetak Rekor Baru
Lagu "Standing Next To You" menceritakan tentang hubungan seseorang yang mencintai kekasihnya yang telah memiliki hubungan cukup dalam dengannya. Hal itu yang membuatnya rela menghadapi rintangan dan setia berdiri di sampingnya.
Lirik Lagu "Standing Next To You" - Jung-kook
Play me slow
Push up on this funk and give me miracles
Let ya body know
Make it known
How we left and right is something we control
You already know
You know that all night long, we rock to this
Screaming, I testify this lovin'
All night long, we flock to this
Screaming, I testify that
We'll survive the test of time
They can't deny our love
They can't divide us, we'll survive the test of time
I promise I'll be right here
Standing next to you
Standing in the fire next to you, oh
You know it's deeper than the rain
It's deeper than the pain
When it's deep like DNA
Something they can't take away, aye
Take-take-take-take-take off, take off
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Afterglow
Leave ya body golden like the sun and the moon
You already know
You know that all night long, we rock to this
Screaming, I testify this lovin'
All night long, we flock to this
Screaming, I testify that
We'll survive the test of time
They can't deny our love
They can't divide us we'll survive the test of time
I swear that I'll be right here
Standing next to you
Standing in the fire next to you, oh
You know it's deeper than the rain
It's deeper than the pain
When it's deep like DNA
Something they can't take away, aye
Take-take-take-take-take off, take off
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Standing next to you
Bass and Drums
Standing next to you
(Rafi Alvirtyantoro)
Jangan lupa ikuti update berita lainnya dan follow akun google news Medcom.id