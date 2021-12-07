Daftar Pemenang Indonesian Music Awards 2021

Tahun ini, ada sebanyak 14 kategori pemenang IMA 2021. Salah satunya, Lyodra yang berhasil membawa pulang piala untuk Album of the Year.
Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Indonesian Music Awards 2021.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
1. Song of the Year: "Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti" - Anneth Delliecia
2. Collaboration of the Year: "Bismillah Cinta" - Ungu & Lesti
3. New Artist of the Year: Mahalini - "Melawan Restu"
4. Social Media Artist of the Year: Lesti Kejora
5. Male Singer of the Year: Iwan Fals
6. Female Artist of the Year: Lesti Kejora
7. Duo / Group / Band of the Year: NOAH
8. Alternative Song of the Year: "To The Bone" - Pamungkas
9. Throwback Hits of the Year: "Hampa" - Ari Lasso
10. Songwriter / Composer of the Year: 3 Composer - "Salah Benar"
11. Album of the Year: Lyodra - Lyodra
12. Top Nada Sambung Pribadi: "Kulepas Dengan Ikhlas" - Lesti
13. NSP Creation Of The Year: Rasyid
14. Lifetime Achievement Indonesian Music Awards 2021: Glenn Fredly