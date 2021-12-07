Hiburan  
Lyodra menang Album of the Year di Indonesian Music Awards (Foto: IMA)
Lyodra menang Album of the Year di Indonesian Music Awards (Foto: IMA)

Daftar Pemenang Indonesian Music Awards 2021

Hiburan Indonesian Music Awards 2021
Sunnaholomi Halakrispen • 07 Desember 2021 12:20
Jakarta: Ajang penghargaan musik bergengsi di Indonesia, Indonesian Music Awards (IMA) 2021, telah digelar. Acara yang berlangsung pada Senin, 6 Desember 2021 itu telah mengumumkan deretan pemenangnya.
 
Tahun ini, ada sebanyak 14 kategori pemenang IMA 2021. Salah satunya, Lyodra yang berhasil membawa pulang piala untuk Album of the Year.
 
Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Indonesian Music Awards 2021.

1. Song of the Year: "Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti" - Anneth Delliecia
 
2. Collaboration of the Year: "Bismillah Cinta" - Ungu & Lesti
 
3. New Artist of the Year: Mahalini - "Melawan Restu"
 
4. Social Media Artist of the Year: Lesti Kejora  
 
5. Male Singer of the Year: Iwan Fals
 
6. Female Artist of the Year: Lesti Kejora
 
7. Duo / Group / Band of the Year: NOAH
 
8. Alternative Song of the Year: "To The Bone" - Pamungkas  
 
9. Throwback Hits of the Year: "Hampa" - Ari Lasso  
 
10. Songwriter / Composer of the Year: 3 Composer - "Salah Benar"
 
11. Album of the Year: Lyodra - Lyodra
 
12. Top Nada Sambung Pribadi: "Kulepas Dengan Ikhlas" - Lesti
 
13. NSP Creation Of The Year: Rasyid
 
14. Lifetime Achievement Indonesian Music Awards 2021: Glenn Fredly
 

 

 
 
