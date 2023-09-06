Hiburan  
Putri Ariani bawakan lagu I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For dari U2 di America's Got Talent 2023. Foto: YouTube
Putri Ariani bawakan lagu I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For dari U2 di America's Got Talent 2023. Foto: YouTube

Lirik Lagu U2 - I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For, Lagu yang Dibawakan Putri Ariani di AGT 2023

Fatha Annisa • 06 September 2023 10:51
Jakarta: Putri Ariani telah tampil di babak semifinal America’s Got Talent (AGT) 2023 di Pasadena, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat, hari ini, Rabu, 6 September 2023. Putri menyanyikan lagu milik band U2 berjudul I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
 
Dalam babak semifinal AGT 2023, Putri Ariani tampil menawan dengan gaun berwarna emas. Penyanyi berusia 17 tahun kelahiran Riau itu kembali memukau juri dengan suara merdu dan permainan pianonya.
 
Bahkan, Putri Ariani mendapatkan standing ovation dari para penonton yang menyaksikan langsung penampilannya serta para juri, yakni Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, dan Howie Mandel. 
 
Saya kehabisan kata-kata saat ini. Pertama-pertama, betapa indahnya suara kamu, betapa indahnya versi lagu ini. Momen seperti inilah mengapa saya masih melakukan pekerjaan ini,” puji Simon Cowell. 
 
Lirik Lagu U2 - <i>I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For</i>, Lagu yang Dibawakan Putri Ariani di AGT 2023
Putri Ariani di babak semifinal America's Got Talent 2023. Foto: YouTube
 
 
Baca juga: Jelang Tampil di Semifinal AGT 2023, Putri Ariani Bersekolah di Los Angeles

Lirik Lagu U2 - I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

Kali ini Putri Ariani membawakan lagu berjudul I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For. Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 1987 dan dipopulerkan oleh band asal Irlandia, U2. 
 
Berikut ini lirik lagu I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For milik band U2 yang dibawakan oleh Putri Ariani di America’s Got Talent (AGT) 2023:
 
I have climbed highest mountains
I have run through the fields
Only to be with you
Only to be with you
I have run
I have crawled
I have scaled these city walls
These city walls
Only to be with you
 
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
 
I have kissed honey lips
Felt the healing in her fingertips
It burned like fire
This burning desire
 
I have spoke with the tongue of angels
I have held the hand of a devil
It was warm in the night
I was cold as a stone
 
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
 
I believe in the kingdom come
Then all the colors will bleed into one
Bleed into one
But yes I'm still running
 
You broke the bonds
And you loosed the chains
Carried the cross
Of my shame
Oh my shame
You know I believe it
 
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
 

 
Peringatan!