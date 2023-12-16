Lagu tersebut berdurasi 2 menit 25 detik yang tergabung dalam album Holiday Inn (original Motion picture Soundtrack).
"White Christmas" tercatat dalam Guinness World Records sebagai single terlaris di dunia dengan total penjualan 50 juta kopi pada tahun 2012.
Berikut lirik lagu White Christmas – Bing Crosby
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the tree tops glisten
And children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases be white
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
just like the ones I used to know
Where the tree tops glisten
And children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas
With every Christmas card I write
May your days be merry and bright
And may all your Christmases
May all your Christmases
May all your Christmases be white
I'm dreaming of a white
Christmas with you
Jingle Bells all the way, all the way
(Abdurrahman Addakhil)
