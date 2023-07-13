Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Emmy Award 2023

Bagian utama dalam Emmy Award 2023 adalah Primetime Emmy Award 2023 yang terbagi menjadi reguler dan umum. Sementara itu, ada juga Primetime Creative Art untuk teknis dan aspek di belakang layar, serta Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards untuk Teknologi dan rekayasanya.
Emmy Award 2023 merupakan ajang yang ditunggu oleh sejumlah aktor yang masuk ke dalam nominasi untuj menciptakan momen bersejarah. Ini merupakan penghargaan tertinggi untuk acara televisi di Amerika Serikat.
Sebelum memasuki bagian inti, Primetime Creative Art akan digelar lebih dahulu pada 9-10 September 2023. Kemudian dilanjutkan dengan Primetime Emmy Award 2023 yang akan digelar pada 18 September 2023.
Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Kategori: Program
Outstanding Comedy SeriesAbbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Drama SeriesAndor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Limited or Anthology SeriesBeef
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Reality Competition ProgramThe Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Talk SeriesThe Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Scripted Variety SeriesA Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Kategori: Akting
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy SeriesBill Hader - Barry
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy SeriesChristina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy SeriesAnthony Carrigan - Barry
Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy SeriesAlex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama SeriesJeff Bridges - The Old Man
Brian Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama SeriesSharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesF. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus
Theo James - The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Alan Ruck - Succession
Will Sharpe - The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesJennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieTaron Egerton - Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon - George & Tammy
Steven Yeun - Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieLizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback - Swarm
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong - Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieMurray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee - Beef
Ray Liotta - Black Bird
Young Mazino - Beef
Jesse Plemons - Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieAnnaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello - Beef
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kategori: Penyutradaraan
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy SeriesBill Hader - Barry (Ep: wow)
Christopher Storer - The Bear (Ep: Review)
Amy Sherman-Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Ep: Four Minutes)
Mary Lou Belli - The Ms Pat Show (Ep: Don't Touch My Hair)
Declan Lowney - Ted Lasso (Ep: So Long, Farewell)
Tim Burton - Wednesday (Ep: Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama SeriesBenjamin Caron - Andor (Ep: Rix Road)
Dearbhla Walsh - Bad Sister (Ep: The Prick)
Peter Hoar - The Last of Us (Ep: Long, Long Time)
Andrij Parekh - Succession (Ep: America Decides)
Mark Mylod - Succession (Ep: Connor's Wedding)
Lorene Scafaria - Succession (Ep: Living+)
Mike White - The White Lotus (Ep: Arrivederci)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieLee Sung Jin - Beef (Ep: Figures Of Light)
Jake Schreier - Beef (Ep: The Great Fabricator)
Carl Franklin - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Ep: Bad Meat)
Paris Barclay - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Ep: Silenced)
Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton - Fleishman Is In Trouble (Ep: Me-Time)
Dan Trachtenberg - Prey
Kategori: Naskah
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy SeriesBill Hader - Barry (Ep: wow)
Christopher Storer - The Bear (Ep: System)
Mekki Leeper - Jury Duty (Ep: Ineffective Assistance)
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky - Only Murders In The Building (Ep: I Know Who Did It)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - The Other Two (Ep: Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play)
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Ep: So Long, Farewell)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama SeriesBeau Willimon - Andor (Ep: One Way Out)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer - Bad Sisters (Ep: The Prick)
Gordon Smith - Better Call Saul (Ep: Point And Shoot)
Peter Gould - Better Call Saul (Ep: Saul Gone)
Craig Mazin - The Last Of Us (Ep: Long, Long Time)
Jesse Armstrong - Succession (Ep: Connor's Wedding)
Mike White - The White Lotus (Ep: Arrivederci)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or MovieLee Sung Jin - Beef (Ep: The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain)
Joel Kim Booster - Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner - Fleishman Is In Trouble (Ep: Me-Time)
Dan Trachtenberg - Prey
Donald Glover - Swarm (Ep: Stung)
Al Yankovic & Eric Appel - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
