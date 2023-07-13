Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Emmy Award 2023





Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards 2023

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Outstanding Talk Series

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS) telah mengumumkan daftar lengkap nominasi Primetime Emmy Award 2023, Rabu, 12 Juli 2023. Kalau dilihat nominasinya, persaingan tahun ini cukup ketat.Bagian utama dalam Emmy Award 2023 adalah Primetime Emmy Award 2023 yang terbagi menjadi reguler dan umum. Sementara itu, ada juga Primetime Creative Art untuk teknis dan aspek di belakang layar, serta Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards untuk Teknologi dan rekayasanya.Emmy Award 2023 merupakan ajang yang ditunggu oleh sejumlah aktor yang masuk ke dalam nominasi untuj menciptakan momen bersejarah. Ini merupakan penghargaan tertinggi untuk acara televisi di Amerika Serikat.Sebelum memasuki bagian inti, Primetime Creative Art akan digelar lebih dahulu pada 9-10 September 2023. Kemudian dilanjutkan dengan Primetime Emmy Award 2023 yang akan digelar pada 18 September 2023.Abbott ElementaryBarryThe BearJury DutyThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselOnly Murders in the BuildingTed LassoWednesdayAndorBetter Call SaulThe CrownHouse of the DragonThe Last of UsSuccessionThe White LotusYellowjacketsBeefDahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryDaisy Jones & the SixFleishman Is in TroubleObi-Wan KenobiThe Amazing RaceRuPaul's Drag RaceSurvivorTop ChefThe VoiceThe Daily ShowJimmy Kimmel Live!Late Night with Seth MeyersThe Late Show with Stephen ColbertThe Problem with Jon StewartA Black Lady Sketch ShowLast Week Tonight with John OliverSaturday Night LiveBill Hader - BarryJason Segel - ShrinkingMartin Short - Only Murders in the BuildingJason Sudeikis - Ted LassoJeremy Allen White - The BearChristina Applegate - Dead to MeRachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselQuinta Brunson - Abbott ElementaryNatasha Lyonne - Poker FaceJenna Ortega - WednesdayAnthony Carrigan - BarryPhil Dunster - Ted LassoBrett Goldstein - Ted LassoJames Marsden - Jury DutyEbon Moss-Bachrach - The BearTyler James Williams - Abbott ElementaryHenry Winkler - BarryAlex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselAyo Edebiri - The BearJanelle James - Abbott ElementarySheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott ElementaryJuno Temple - Ted LassoHannah Waddingham - Ted LassoJessica Williams - ShrinkingAlex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselAyo Edebiri - The BearJanelle James - Abbott ElementarySheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott ElementaryJuno Temple - Ted LassoHannah Waddingham - Ted LassoJessica Williams - ShrinkingJeff Bridges - The Old ManBrian Cox - SuccessionKieran Culkin - SuccessionBob Odenkirk - Better Call SaulPedro Pascal - The Last of UsJeremy Strong - SuccessionSharon Horgan - Bad SistersMelanie Lynskey - YellowjacketsElisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's TaleBella Ramsey - The Last of UsKeri Russell - The DiplomatSarah Snook - SuccessionF. Murray Abraham - The White LotusNicholas Braun - SuccessionMichael Imperioli - The White LotusTheo James - The White LotusMatthew Macfadyen - SuccessionAlan Ruck - SuccessionWill Sharpe - The White LotusAlexander Skarsgård - SuccessionJennifer Coolidge - The White LotusElizabeth Debicki - The CrownMeghann Fahy - The White LotusSabrina Impacciatore - The White LotusAubrey Plaza - The White LotusRhea Seehorn - Better Call SaulJ. Smith-Cameron - SuccessionSimona Tabasco - The White LotusTaron Egerton - Black BirdKumail Nanjiani - Welcome to ChippendalesEvan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryDaniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic StoryMichael Shannon - George & TammySteven Yeun - BeefLizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is in TroubleJessica Chastain - George & TammyDominique Fishback - SwarmRiley Keough - Daisy Jones & The SixAli Wong - BeefMurray Bartlett - Welcome to ChippendalesPaul Walter Hauser - Black BirdRichard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryJoseph Lee - BeefRay Liotta - Black BirdYoung Mazino - BeefJesse Plemons - Love & DeathAnnaleigh Ashford - Welcome to ChippendalesMaria Bello - BeefClaire Danes - Fleishman Is in TroubleJuliette Lewis - Welcome to ChippendalesCamila Morrone - Daisy Jones & The SixNiecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryBill Hader - Barry (Ep: wow)Christopher Storer - The Bear (Ep: Review)Amy Sherman-Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Ep: Four Minutes)Mary Lou Belli - The Ms Pat Show (Ep: Don't Touch My Hair)Declan Lowney - Ted Lasso (Ep: So Long, Farewell)Tim Burton - Wednesday (Ep: Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe)Benjamin Caron - Andor (Ep: Rix Road)Dearbhla Walsh - Bad Sister (Ep: The Prick)Peter Hoar - The Last of Us (Ep: Long, Long Time)Andrij Parekh - Succession (Ep: America Decides)Mark Mylod - Succession (Ep: Connor's Wedding)Lorene Scafaria - Succession (Ep: Living+)Mike White - The White Lotus (Ep: Arrivederci)Lee Sung Jin - Beef (Ep: Figures Of Light)Jake Schreier - Beef (Ep: The Great Fabricator)Carl Franklin - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Ep: Bad Meat)Paris Barclay - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Ep: Silenced)Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton - Fleishman Is In Trouble (Ep: Me-Time)Dan Trachtenberg - PreyBill Hader - Barry (Ep: wow)Christopher Storer - The Bear (Ep: System)Mekki Leeper - Jury Duty (Ep: Ineffective Assistance)John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky - Only Murders In The Building (Ep: I Know Who Did It)Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - The Other Two (Ep: Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play)Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Ep: So Long, Farewell)Beau Willimon - Andor (Ep: One Way Out)Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer - Bad Sisters (Ep: The Prick)Gordon Smith - Better Call Saul (Ep: Point And Shoot)Peter Gould - Better Call Saul (Ep: Saul Gone)Craig Mazin - The Last Of Us (Ep: Long, Long Time)Jesse Armstrong - Succession (Ep: Connor's Wedding)Mike White - The White Lotus (Ep: Arrivederci)Lee Sung Jin - Beef (Ep: The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain)Joel Kim Booster - Fire IslandTaffy Brodesser-Akner - Fleishman Is In Trouble (Ep: Me-Time)Dan Trachtenberg - PreyDonald Glover - Swarm (Ep: Stung)Al Yankovic & Eric Appel - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story