Hiburan  
Selamat Datang di
Medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • inibaru.id
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Baeksang Arts Awards 2020
Baeksang Arts Awards 2020

Daftar Pemenang Baeksang Arts Awards 2020

Hiburan Baeksang Arts Awards
Cecylia Rura • 06 Juni 2020 13:04
Jakarta: Ajang penghargaan kepada insan hiburan di Korea Selatan, Baeksang Awards ke-56 digelar Jumat, 5 Juni 2020 di Kintex Hall, Ilsan, Gyeonggi. Untuk kali pertama Baeksang Awards digelar tanpa penonton karena pandemi Covid-19.
 
Baeksang Arts Awards ke-56 dipandu Suzy, Park Bo Gum, dan Shin Dong Yup. Parasite kembali meraih penghargaan tertinggi dalam kategori film. Kategori televisi dimenangkan When the Camellia Blooms.
 
Di kategori drama, Kim Hee Ae membawa pulang piala berkat drama fenomenal The World of the Married atau A World of Married Couple. Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Baeksang Arts Awards 2020:

Kategori Televisi


Grand prize: When the Camellia Blooms (KBS)
Best drama: Stove League (SBS)
Best variety show: Mister Trot (TV Chosun)
Best cultural program: Giant Peng TV (EBS)
Best director: Mo Wan Il (A World of Married Couple)
Best screenplay: Lim Sang Chun (When the Camellia Blooms)
Technical award (art): Jang Yeon Ok (The Great Escape 3)
Best actor: Kang Ha Neul (When the Camellia Blooms)
Best actress: Kim Hee Ae (A World of Married Couple)
Best supporting actor: Oh Jung Se (When the Camellia Blooms)
Best supporting actress: KIm Sun Young (Crash Landing on You)
Best new actor: Ahn Hyo Seop (Dr. Romantic)
Best new actress: Kim Da Mi (Itaewon Class)
Best male variety star: Yoo Jae Suk (How Do You Play?)
Best female variety star: Park Na Rae (Home Alone)
Bazaar icon award: Seo Ji Hye (Crash Landing on You)
Tik Tok popularity award: Hyun Bin dan Son Ye Jin (Crash Landing on You)

Kategori Film


Grand prize: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Best film: Parasite
Best director: Kim Bo Ra (House of Hummingbird)
Best screenplay: Lee Sang Geum (Exit)
Technical award (makeup): Kim Seo Hee (The Man Standing Next)
Best new director: Kim Go Young (Kim Ji Young, Born 1982)
Best actor: Lee Byung HUn (The Man Standing Next)
Best actress: Jeon Do Yeon (Birthday)
Best supporting actor: Lee Kwang Soo (Inseparable Bros)
Best supporting actress: Kim Sae Byuk (House of Hummingbird)
Best new actor: Park Myung Hoon (Parasite)
Best new actress: Kang Mal Geum (Lucky Chan Sil)

Kategori Teater


Baeksang Play Award: Shin Yoo Chung (Scorched Love)
Best short play: Oset Project
Best actor: Baek Seok Gwang (Wife)
Best actress: Kim Jung (Rotterdam)
Click to Expose

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?



 

(ELG)
TERKAIT

BERITA LAINNYA

Lagu Keke Bukan Boneka Disebut Bukan Plagiarisme
Hiburan

Lagu Keke Bukan Boneka Disebut Bukan Plagiarisme

PGN Efisiensi untuk Tekan Biaya Operasi
Ekonomi

PGN Efisiensi untuk Tekan Biaya Operasi

Jalan Dekat Gedung Putih Dinamai 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'
Internasional

Jalan Dekat Gedung Putih Dinamai 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'

Ezviz C6N Lengkapi CCTV Indoor Rumahan Harga Rp400 Ribu
Teknologi

Ezviz C6N Lengkapi CCTV Indoor Rumahan Harga Rp400 Ribu

NTB Siapkan Tatanan Kenormalan Baru di Sektor Pariwisata
Rona

NTB Siapkan Tatanan Kenormalan Baru di Sektor Pariwisata

GP Hungaria Dapat Perpanjangan Kontrak Satu Tahun karena Pandemi
Olahraga

GP Hungaria Dapat Perpanjangan Kontrak Satu Tahun karena Pandemi

Jadwal Pertandingan Bundesliga Nanti Malam: Leverkusen vs Muenchen
Bola

Jadwal Pertandingan Bundesliga Nanti Malam: Leverkusen vs Muenchen

<i>Do's and Don'ts</i> dalam CV dan Surat Motivasi Beasiswa Prancis
Pendidikan

Do's and Don'ts dalam CV dan Surat Motivasi Beasiswa Prancis

Hal Penting yang Harus Diperhatikan Sebelum Membeli Mobil Bekas
Otomotif

Hal Penting yang Harus Diperhatikan Sebelum Membeli Mobil Bekas

Ganjil Genap Berlaku untuk Motor dan Mobil Selama PSBB Transisi
Nasional

Ganjil Genap Berlaku untuk Motor dan Mobil Selama PSBB Transisi

Tapera Tawarkan Suku Bunga Rendah
Properti

Tapera Tawarkan Suku Bunga Rendah

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif
Peringatan!