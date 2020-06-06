Daftar Pemenang Baeksang Arts Awards 2020

Kategori Televisi

Kategori Film

Kategori Teater

Click to Expose Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Ajang penghargaan kepada insan hiburan di Korea Selatan, Baeksang Awards ke-56 digelar Jumat, 5 Juni 2020 di Kintex Hall, Ilsan, Gyeonggi. Untuk kali pertama Baeksang Awards digelar tanpa penonton karena pandemi Covid-19.Baeksang Arts Awards ke-56 dipandu Suzy, Park Bo Gum, dan Shin Dong Yup. Parasite kembali meraih penghargaan tertinggi dalam kategori film. Kategori televisi dimenangkan When the Camellia Blooms.Di kategori drama, Kim Hee Ae membawa pulang piala berkat drama fenomenal The World of the Married atau A World of Married Couple. Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Baeksang Arts Awards 2020:Grand prize: When the Camellia Blooms (KBS)Best drama: Stove League (SBS)Best variety show: Mister Trot (TV Chosun)Best cultural program: Giant Peng TV (EBS)Best director: Mo Wan Il (A World of Married Couple)Best screenplay: Lim Sang Chun (When the Camellia Blooms)Technical award (art): Jang Yeon Ok (The Great Escape 3)Best actor: Kang Ha Neul (When the Camellia Blooms)Best actress: Kim Hee Ae (A World of Married Couple)Best supporting actor: Oh Jung Se (When the Camellia Blooms)Best supporting actress: KIm Sun Young (Crash Landing on You)Best new actor: Ahn Hyo Seop (Dr. Romantic)Best new actress: Kim Da Mi (Itaewon Class)Best male variety star: Yoo Jae Suk (How Do You Play?)Best female variety star: Park Na Rae (Home Alone)Bazaar icon award: Seo Ji Hye (Crash Landing on You)Tik Tok popularity award: Hyun Bin dan Son Ye Jin (Crash Landing on You)Grand prize: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)Best film: ParasiteBest director: Kim Bo Ra (House of Hummingbird)Best screenplay: Lee Sang Geum (Exit)Technical award (makeup): Kim Seo Hee (The Man Standing Next)Best new director: Kim Go Young (Kim Ji Young, Born 1982)Best actor: Lee Byung HUn (The Man Standing Next)Best actress: Jeon Do Yeon (Birthday)Best supporting actor: Lee Kwang Soo (Inseparable Bros)Best supporting actress: Kim Sae Byuk (House of Hummingbird)Best new actor: Park Myung Hoon (Parasite)Best new actress: Kang Mal Geum (Lucky Chan Sil)Baeksang Play Award: Shin Yoo Chung (Scorched Love)Best short play: Oset ProjectBest actor: Baek Seok Gwang (Wife)Best actress: Kim Jung (Rotterdam)(ELG)