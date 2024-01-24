Hiburan  
Oppenheimer Dominasi Daftar Nominasi Piala Oscar 2024

24 Januari 2024
Jakarta: Film Oppenheimer mendominasi daftar nominasi Piala Oscar 2024 dengan belasan kategori. Daftar nominasi ini dirilis oleh The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), Selasa, 23 Januari, waktu Indonesia.  
 
Academy Awards ke-96 atau Piala Oscar 2024 akan digelar di Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, 10 Maret 2024 waktu Amerika. Ajang penghargaan bergengsi dalam dunia perfilman ini akan kembali dipandu oleh Jimmy Kimmel. 
 
Oppenheimer tampak mendominasi daftar nominasi dengan total 13 kategori. Film yang tayang pada Juli 2023 itu dinominasikan untuk kategori utama, seperti Best Picture, Best Director untuk Christoper Nolan, Best Actor untuk Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor untuk Robert Downey Jr., Best Supporting Actress untuk Emily Blunt, Best Adapted Screenplay, dan lainnya. 
Pada nominasi Best Picture, Oppenheimer akan bersaing dengan sembilan film populer lain. Mulai dari American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers. Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest, dan tentunya film Greta Gerwig 'Barbie'.
 
Selanjutnya, Poor Things menjadi film dengan nominasi terbanyak kedua di Piala Oscar 2024. Film yang dibintangi Emma Stone ini dinominasikan dalam 11 kategori, termasuk kategori bergengsi. 
 
Diikuti oleh Killers of the Flower Moon dengan 10 nominasi, seperti Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, hingga Best Supporting Actor. Sementara itu, sedikit mengejutkan, Barbie hanya berada di 8 nominasi, antara lain Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, dan Best Adapted Screenplay.
 

Daftar Nominasi Piala Oscar 2024

Selain Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, dan Barbie, masih banyak lagi film yang masuk dalam nominasi. Berikut ini daftar lengkap nominasi Piala Oscar 2024:
 
Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
 

Best Director

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
 

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
 

Best Actress

Annette Bening - NYAD
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
 

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
 
 
Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
 

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
 

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
 

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People' President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days
 

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italia)
Perfect Days (Jepang)
Society of the Snow (Spanyol)
The Teachers' Lounge (Jerman)
The Zone of Interest (Inggris Raya)
 

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over!
 

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
N?i Nai & Wài Pó
Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
 

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
 

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
 
 
Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
 

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
 

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
 

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
 

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
 

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
 
 
 
Peringatan!