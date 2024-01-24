Daftar Nominasi Piala Oscar 2024

Oppenheimer masuk dalam kategori bergensi seperti Best Picture, Best Director, dan Best Actor. Disusul dengan film Poor Things dengan 11 nominasi.
Sementara Killers of the Flower Moon karya Martin Scorsese masuk dalam 10 kategori. Sedangkan Barbie mendapat delapan nominasi.
Piala Oscar 2024 bakal digelar pada 10 Maret 2024 di Dolby Theatre di Hollywood, California, Amerika.
Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Oscar 2024:
Best PictureAmerican Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
OppenheimerPast Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best DirectorJustine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best ActressAnnette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting ActorSterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting ActressEmily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original ScreenplayAnatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted ScreenplayAmerican Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated PictureThe Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Feature FilmIo Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (UK)
Best Documentary Feature FilmBobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Original ScoreAmerican Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Song‘The Fire Inside’, Flamin’ Hot
‘I’m Just Ken’, Barbie
‘It Never Went Away’, American Symphony
‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’, Killers of the Flower Moon
‘What Was I Made For?’, Barbie
Best CinematographyEl Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Film EditingAnatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best SoundThe Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Production DesignBarbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and HairstylingGolda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Costume DesignBarbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Visual EffectsThe Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best Documentary Short FilmThe ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Best Live Action Short FilmThe After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short FilmLetter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over: Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko
Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News