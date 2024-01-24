Daftar Nominasi Piala Oscar 2024



Advertisement

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Oscar 2024:

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Best Actor

Daftar nominasi Piala Oscar resmi diumumkan. Film Oppenheimer karya Christopher Nolan mendominasi dengan meraih 13 kategori nominasi.Oppenheimer masuk dalam kategori bergensi seperti Best Picture, Best Director, dan Best Actor. Disusul dengan film Poor Things dengan 11 nominasi.Sementara Killers of the Flower Moon karya Martin Scorsese masuk dalam 10 kategori. Sedangkan Barbie mendapat delapan nominasi. Piala Oscar 2024 bakal digelar pada 10 Maret 2024 di Dolby Theatre di Hollywood, California, Amerika.American FictionAnatomy of a FallBarbieThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonMaestroPast LivesPoor ThingsThe Zone of InterestJustine Triet, Anatomy of a FallMartin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower MoonChristopher Nolan, OppenheimerYorgos Lanthimos, Poor ThingsJonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Animated Picture

Best International Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature Film

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Sound

Best Production Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Costume Design

Best Visual Effects

Best Documentary Short Film

Best Live Action Short Film

Best Animated Short Film

(ELG)

Annette Bening, NYADLily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower MoonSandra Huller, Anatomy of a FallCarey Mulligan, MaestroEmma Stone, Poor ThingsSterling K. Brown, American FictionRobert De Niro, Killers of the Flower MoonRobert Downey Jr., OppenheimerRyan Gosling, BarbieMark Ruffalo, Poor ThingsEmily Blunt, OppenheimerDanielle Brooks, The Color PurpleAmerica Ferrera, BarbieJodie Foster, NYADDa’Vine Joy Randolph, The HoldoversAnatomy of a FallThe HoldoversMaestroMay DecemberPast LivesAmerican FictionBarbieOppenheimerPoor ThingsThe Zone of InterestThe Boy and the HeronElementalNimonaRobot DreamsSpider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseIo Capitano (Italy)Perfect Days (Japan)Society of the Snow (Spain)The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)The Zone of Interest (UK)Bobi Wine: The People’s PresidentThe Eternal MemoryFour DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger20 Days in MariupolAmerican FictionIndiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyKillers of the Flower MoonOppenheimerPoor Things‘The Fire Inside’, Flamin’ Hot‘I’m Just Ken’, Barbie‘It Never Went Away’, American Symphony‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’, Killers of the Flower Moon‘What Was I Made For?’, BarbieEl CondeKillers of the Flower MoonMaestroOppenheimerPoor ThingsAnatomy of a FallThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonOppenheimerPoor ThingsThe CreatorMaestroMission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part OneOppenheimerThe Zone of InterestBarbieKillers of the Flower MoonNapoleonOppenheimerPoor ThingsGoldaMaestroOppenheimerPoor ThingsSociety of the SnowBarbieKillers of the Flower MoonNapoleonOppenheimerPoor ThingsThe CreatorGodzilla Minus OneGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part OneNapoleonThe ABCs of Book BanningThe Barber of Little RockIsland In BetweenThe Last Repair ShopNai Nai & Wai PoThe AfterInvincibleKnight of FortuneRed, White and BlueThe Wonderful Story of Henry SugarLetter to a PigNinety-Five SensesOur UniformPachydermeWar is Over: Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko