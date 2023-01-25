Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023





Pihak The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) mengumumkan daftar lengkap nominasi ajang Piala Oscar 2023 atau Academy Awards ke-95 pada Selasa, 24 Januari 2023, malam waktu Indonesia. Malam puncak ajang Piala Oscar 2023 sendiri akan digelar pada 12 Maret 2023 di Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat.Sayangnya film Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap gagal menembus nominasi film asing terbaik di Piala Oscar 2023. Sebelumnya, Komite Seleksi Oscar Indonesia 2022 telah mengajukan Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap sebagai wakil Indonesia diajang penghargaan film paling bergengsi itu.All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar The Way of WaterThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All At OnceThe FabelmansTarTop Gun MaverickTriangle of SadnessWomen TalkingMartin McDonagh - The Banshees of InisherinDaniel Kwan dan Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At OnceSteven Spielberg - The FabelmansTodd Field - TarRuben - Triangle of SadnessAustin Butler - ElvisColin Farrell - The Banshees of InisherinBrendan Fraser - The WhalePaul Mescal - AftersunBill Nighy - LivingCate Blanchett - TarAna De Armas - BlondeAndrea Riseborough - To LeslieMichelle Williams - The FabelmansMichelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At OnceBrendan Gleeson - The Banshees of InisherinBrian Tyree Henry - CausewayJudd Hirsch - The FabelmansBarry Keoghan - The Banshees of InisherinKe Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At OnceAngela Bassett - Black Panther Wakanda ForeverHong Chau - The WhaleKerry Condon - The Banshees of InisherinJamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At OnceStephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At OnceAll Quiet on the Western FrontGlass Onion A Knives Out MysteryLivingTop Gun MaverickWomen TalkingThe Banshees of inisherinEverything Everywhere All At OnceThe FabelmansTarTriangle of SadnessAll Quiet on the Western FrontBabylonThe Banshees of InisherinEverything EverywhereThe FabelmansApplause - Tell It Like a WomanHold My Hand - Top Gun: MaverickLift Me Up - Black Panther Wakanda ForeveNaatu Naatu - RRRThis Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All at OnceAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar The Way of WaterThe BatmanElvisTop Gun MaverickBabylonBlack Panther Wakanda ForeverElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceMrs Harris Goes to ParrisThe Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the HorseThe Flying SailorIce MerchantsMy Year of DicksAn Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe ItAn Irish GoodbyeIvaluLe PupilleNight RideThe Red SuitcaseGuillermo Del Toro' PinocchioMarcel the Shell with Shoes OnPuss in Boots: The Last WishThe Sea BeastTurning RedAll Quiet on the Western FrontBardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of TruthsElvisEmpire of LightTarAll That BreathesAll the Beauty and the BloodshedFire of LoveA House Made of SplintersNavalnyThe Elephant WhisperersHauloutHow Do You Measure A YearThe Martha Mitchell EffectStranger At The GateThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceTarTop Gun MaverickAll Quiet on the Western Front - JermanArgentina, 1985 - ArgentinaClose - BelgiaEO - PolandiaThe Quiet Girl - IrlandiaAll Quiet on the Western FrontThe BatmanBlack Panther Wakanda ForeverElvisThe WhaleAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar The Way of WaterBabylonElvisThe FabelmansAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar The Way of WaterThe BatmanBlack Panther Wakanda ForeverTop Gun Maverick