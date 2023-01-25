Sayangnya film Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap gagal menembus nominasi film asing terbaik di Piala Oscar 2023. Sebelumnya, Komite Seleksi Oscar Indonesia 2022 telah mengajukan Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap sebagai wakil Indonesia diajang penghargaan film paling bergengsi itu.
Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Piala Oscar 2023:
Kategori Gambar Terbaik (Best Picture)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Kategori Sutradara Terbaik (Best Director)
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan dan Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tar
Ruben - Triangle of Sadness
Kategori Aktor Terbaik (Best Actor)
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Kategori Aktris Terbaik (Best Actress)
Cate Blanchett - Tar
Ana De Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Kategori Aktor Pendukung Terbaik (Best Supporting Actor)
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Kategori Aktris Pendukung Terbaik (Best Supporting Actress)
Angela Bassett - Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Kategori Skenario Adaptasi Terbaik (Best Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun Maverick
Women Talking
Kategori Skenario Orisinil Terbaik (Best Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Kategori Skor Orisinil Terbaik (Best Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere
The Fabelmans
Kategori Lagu Orisinil Terbaik (Best Original Song)
Applause - Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up - Black Panther Wakanda Foreve
Naatu Naatu - RRR
This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kategori Suara Terbaik (Best Sound)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun Maverick
Kategori Desain Kostum Terbaik (Best Costume Design)
Babylon
Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Parris
Kategori Film Pendek Animasi Terbaik (Best Animated Short Film)
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Kategori Film Pendek Live Action Terbaik (Best Live Action Short Film)
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Kategori Film Fitur Animasi Terbaik (Best Animated Feature Film)
Guillermo Del Toro' Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Kategori Sinematografi Terbaik (Best Cinematography)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
Kategori Film Fitur Dokumenter Terbaik (Best Doucemntary Feature Film)
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Kategori Film Pendek Dokumenter Terbaik (Best Documentary Short Film)
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate
Kategori Penyuntingan Film Terbaik (Best Film Editing)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun Maverick
Kategori Film Fitur Internasional Terbaik (Best International Feature Film)
All Quiet on the Western Front - Jerman
Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
Close - Belgia
EO - Polandia
The Quiet Girl - Irlandia
Kategori Riasan dan Tata Rambut Terbaik (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Kategori Desain Produksi Terbaik (Best Production Design)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Kategori Visual Efek Terbaik (Best Visual Effects)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Top Gun Maverick
(Nicholas Timothy Suteja)