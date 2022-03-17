English  
these increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries. (Photo: medcom.id)
COVID-19 Cases Once Again Increasing Globally: WHO Chief

English health covid-19 covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 March 2022 11:49
Geneva: After several weeks of declines, reported cases of COVID-19 are once again increasing globally, especially in parts of Asia, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, these increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries.
 
"And we know that when cases increase, so do deaths," he told a press conference on Wednesday.

Continued local outbreaks and surges are to be expected, he said, particularly in areas where measures to prevent transmission have been lifted. 
 
However, there are unacceptably high levels of mortality in many countries, especially where vaccination levels are low among susceptible populations.
 
"Each country is facing a different situation with different challenges, but the pandemic is not over," he stated.
 
"We call on all countries to remain vigilant. Continue to vaccinate, test, sequence, provide early care for patients, and apply common-sense public health measures to protect health workers and the public. We continue to call on everyone to be vaccinated, where vaccines are available. And we continue to work night and day to expand access to vaccines everywhere," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
