WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo:who.int)
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo:who.int)

Nearly 90 Million COVID-19 Cases Reported since Omicron First Identified: WHO Chief

English covid-19 covid-19 cases Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 February 2022 12:26
Geneva: Since Omicron was first identified just 10 weeks ago, almost 90 million cases have been reported to WHO, more than were reported in the whole of 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
"We are now starting to see a very worrying increase in deaths, in most regions of the world," Tedros told a media briefing on Tuesday.
 
According to him, a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines, and because of Omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible, and no longer necessary.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Nothing could be further from the truth. More transmission means more deaths. We are not calling for any country to return to so-called lockdown. But we are calling on all countries to protect their people using every tool in the toolkit, not vaccines alone," Tedrod stated.
 
WHO is currently tracking four sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of concern, including BA.2.
 
"This virus will continue to evolve, which is why we call on countries to continue testing, surveillance and sequencing. We can’t fight this virus if we don’t know what it’s doing. And we must continue to work to ensure all people have access to vaccines," he continued.

 
(WAH)
