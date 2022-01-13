Omicron Fuels Global COVID-19 Surge: WHO Chief

Geneva: Last week, more than 15 million new cases of COVID-19 were reported to World Health organization (WHO) from around the world, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
According to Tedros, this huge spike in infections is being driven by the Omicron variant, which is rapidly replacing Delta in almost all countries.
However, the number of weekly reported deaths has remained stable since October last year, at an average of 48 thousand deaths a week.
While the number of patients being hospitalized is increasing in most countries, it is not at the level seen in previous waves.
"This is possibly due to the reduced severity of Omicron, as well as widespread immunity from vaccination or previous infection.But let’s be clear: while Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who are unvaccinated," Tedros told a press briefing.
Almost 50 thousand deaths a week, he stated, is 50 thousand deaths too many.
Learning to live with this virus, he added, does not mean we can, or should, accept this number of deaths.
In December, COVAX shipped more than double the number of doses it shipped in November, and in the coming days, it is expected to ship its 1 billionth vaccine dose.
90 countries have still not reached the 40% target, and 36 of those countries have vaccinated less than 10% of their populations.
WHO and its partners are actively supporting these countries to overcome the bottlenecks they face, in leadership and coordination, lack of supply visibility, short shelf-life of donated vaccines, limited cold chain capacity, vaccine confidence, health worker shortages, and competing priorities.
WHO is also paying careful attention to the impact of Omicron on vaccines.