WHO Calls for Equitable Health Services for All

In his message for World NTD day, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust millions of people deeper into poverty and affected those who already have limited access to health services.
He urged the global community – the countries, partners, and colleagues – to continue their work during the pandemic
WNTDD is an opportunity to re-energize the momentum to end the suffering from these 20 diseases that are caused by a variety of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins.
WHO and the global NTD community have been holding several events to mark World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day, which this year, coincides with World Leprosy Day.
"Progress achieved over the last decade is the result of the excellent public-private partnership with countries endemic for NTDs and the unfaltering support of partners who endorsed the London Declaration in 2012" said Dr Gautam Biswas, acting Director, WHO Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases, in a press release on Sunday.
"It is exciting to see political will gearing up around the Kigali Declaration to achieve the new road map targets for 2030," Biswas added.To mark World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day (WNTDD) , the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on everyone, to rally to confront inequalities that characterize NTDs and ensure that the poorest and marginalized communities who are mostly affected by neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) receive the health services they need.
Neglected tropical diseasesNTDs are a diverse group of 20 conditions that are caused by a variety of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins.
They cause devastating health, social and economic consequences to more than one billion people.
The epidemiology of NTDs is complex and often related to environmental conditions.
Many of them are vector-borne, have animal reservoirs and are associated with complex life cycles.
All these factors make their public-health control challenging.
NTDs are prevalent mainly in rural areas, in conflict zones and hard-to reach-regions.
They thrive in areas where access to clean water and sanitation is scarce – worsened by climate change.
Addressing these diseases requires cross-sectoral approaches and tackling associated mental health and other issues such as stigma and discrimination.