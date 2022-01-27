COVID-19 Cases in the Americas Reach Highest level Yet: PAHO

Washington: In the last week, more than 8 million new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Americas, the highest number of weekly cases in the region, according to Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO).
"Deaths throughout the region also increased, with 18,000 new deaths marking a 37% relative increase over the prior week," PAHO Director Dr. Carissa Etienne told a press briefing on Wednesday.
In North America, the US continues to have the highest numbers of new infections, although cases decreased by nearly one million over the last week. By contrast, in many of Mexico’s southern states we have seen new infections triple over the last seven days.
In Central America, where weekly fatalities were up 107% compared to the previous week, Belize is reporting the highest rates of new infections, and infections are accelerating in Honduras and Costa Rica.
In South America, Paraguay and some of the Guianas are seeing COVID cases double nearly every two days. And infections are especially high in Bolivia, Peru, and Ecuador. Argentina reported over 797,000 cases, while Brazil’s case count of 477,000 showed a 193% increase over the prior week.
Meanwhile in the Caribbean, Haiti and Martinique continue to report significant surges as both countries also report some of the lowest vaccination coverage rates in the region.
As COVID cases are spreading more actively – and more quickly – than ever before, she said, it is clear that Omicron has become the predominant SARS-CoV-2 strain in our region at this moment.
"To better understand how this virus is progressing and to guide decisions, it is critical that countries continue to collect and use subnational and subpopulation data," she stated.