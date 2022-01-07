English  
Vaccine inequity and health inequity were the biggest failures of last year.
COVID-19 Vaccine Inequity is a Killer of People: WHO Chief

English covid-19 vaccine Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 January 2022 15:15
Jakarta: The dawn of a new year offers an opportunity to renew our collective response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
"I hope global leaders who have shown such resolve in protecting their own populations will extend that resolve to make sure that the whole world is safe and protected. And this pandemic will not end until we do that!" Tedros told a press briefing on Thursday.
 
He asked everyone to make a New Year’s resolution to get behind the campaign to vaccinate 70% of people in every country by the middle of 2022.

"And on top of that, to ensure that breakthrough treatments, as well as reliable tests, are available in all countries," he added.
 
According to him, vaccine inequity and health inequity were the biggest failures of last year.
 
While some countries have had enough personal protective equipment, tests and vaccines to stockpile throughout this pandemic, many countries do not have enough to meet basic baseline needs or modest targets, which no rich country would have been satisfied with.
 
"Vaccine inequity is a killer of people and jobs and it undermines a global economic recovery.  Alpha, Beta, Delta, Gamma and Omicron reflect that in part because of low vaccination rates, we’ve created the perfect conditions for the emergence of virus variants," he stated.
 
At the current pace of vaccine rollout, he revealed, 109 countries would miss out on fully vaccinating 70% of their populations by the start of July 2022.
 
"The essence of the disparity is that some countries are moving toward vaccinating citizens a fourth time, while others haven’t even had enough regular supply to vaccinate their health workers and those at most risk. Booster after booster in a small number of countries will not end a pandemic while billions remain completely unprotected," he said.
 
(WAH)
