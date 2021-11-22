ASEAN-China Partnership Based on Hard Work, Trust: President Jokowi

Jakarta: During the 30 years that ASEAN and the People's Republic of China (PRC) have partnered, there have been many concrete collaborations between the two regions, including in the economic sector.
This was stated by the Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his speech while attending the Special Summit to Commemorate The 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations virtually from the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday.
According to President Jokowi, China has even become ASEAN's largest trading partner for the past 12 years.
"Our trade in 1991 was worth 8.36 billion US dollars and last year it reached more than 685.28 billion US dollars, an 82-fold increase in just less than 30 years," said the President.
In addition, cumulative two-way investment has also exceeded USD 310 billion over the past 30 years, placing China as the fourth largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) of all ASEAN dialogue partners.
According to the Indonesian president, the strong relationship that exists between ASEAN and China requires hard work and trust.
"This mutual trust can be realized if we all respect international law," he said.
The ASEAN-China partnership, President Jokowi continued, needs to be strengthened to make the region an economic powerhouse.
"Therefore, future cooperation to support economic transition, energy transition, and digital transition is very important," said the President.
In order to make this happen, the President said, ASEAN and China have to create a peaceful and stable region.
President Jokowi believes that without peace and stability there will be no prosperity.
"Let's strengthen cooperation to recover together, recover stronger," he said.
"I congratulate 30 years of ASEAN-China partnership. I am sure that the comprehensive strategic partnership will lead us to a big leap for the progress of ASEAN-China relations in the future," said the President.