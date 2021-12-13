English  
UK Pledges to Support 1.8 Million Afghans with Aid

English afghanistan united nations health food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 December 2021 07:03
London: British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to pledge £75m of United Kingdom  (UK) emergency aid to the Afghan people to provide life-saving food, and emergency health services as well as shelter, water and hygiene services.
 
This vital aid will go through the United Nations (UN) and other trusted delivery partners and will help respond to the worsening humanitarian situation.
 
The UK’s pledge follows G7 discussions on global crisis and conflict situations Saturday, including in Afghanistan, where the UK Foreign Secretary called for greater international cooperation to prevent serious risks of migration, regional instability and humanitarian crises.

"The UK is providing vital humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan this winter. The funds announced today will save lives, protect women and girls and support stability in the region. We are determined to do all we can for the people of Afghanistan," Truss said in a press release on Sunday.
 
"The UK support is part of the £286 million it has pledged to give to Afghanistan this year. It will also be used to provide support for victims of gender-based violence and to fund essential child protection services. Aid agencies will prioritise those most at risk including households headed by women and disabled people," she added.
 
The UK funding will be channelled through the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, World Food Programme, International Organisation for Migration, United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations Population Fund and International Rescue Committee. 
 
No funding will go directly to the Taliban.

 
(WAH)
