English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history. (Photo: Indonesia MoFA)
Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history. (Photo: Indonesia MoFA)

G20 Foreign Ministers Convey Deepest Sympathy following Attack against Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 July 2022 14:51
Jakarta: On behalf of the Foreign Ministers of G20, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conveyed to his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi her deepest sympathy following the attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this morning.
 
Indonesia's top diplomat also prayed for Abe's speedy recovery.
 
The Indonesian Foreign Minister conveyed this messages as she chaired the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali today.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Indonesia’s Foreign Minister is aware that H.E. Shinzo Abe is in critical condition and currently undergoing intensive treatment," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said on its official twitter page on FRiday morning.
 
According to media reports, Abe was shot from behind while delivering a campaign speech in Nara Perfercture.
 
The Japanese Police immediately arrested the alleged shooter, Yamagami Tetsuya, for attempted murder.
 
Abe is a Japanese politician who served as Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. 
 
He was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
11 Tons of Emergency Supplies Arrive in Kiribati amid Devastating Drought

11 Tons of Emergency Supplies Arrive in Kiribati amid Devastating Drought

English
drought
Number of Active COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Surpasses 10,000

Number of Active COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Surpasses 10,000

English
covid-19
Indonesian Consumers Still Upbeat on Economic Conditions: BI

Indonesian Consumers Still Upbeat on Economic Conditions: BI

English
consumer confidence
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri Retno Wakili Menlu G20 Sampaikan Simpati Usai Shinzo Abe Ditembak
Internasional

Menteri Retno Wakili Menlu G20 Sampaikan Simpati Usai Shinzo Abe Ditembak

Kemendag Catat 3.692 Pengaduan Konsumen di Semester I, <i>E-Commerce</i> Terbanyak
Ekonomi

Kemendag Catat 3.692 Pengaduan Konsumen di Semester I, E-Commerce Terbanyak

Kemendikbudristek Segera Susun Peraturan Turunan UU Pendidikan dan Layanan Psikologi
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Segera Susun Peraturan Turunan UU Pendidikan dan Layanan Psikologi

New Daihatsu Sigra
Otomotif

New Daihatsu Sigra "Digas", Target Terjual 3.500 unit Per Bulan

Pesinetron Dicky Topan Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Pesinetron Dicky Topan Meninggal Dunia

3 Aspek Infrastruktur Digital Ramah Lingkungan Menurut Kominfo
Teknologi

3 Aspek Infrastruktur Digital Ramah Lingkungan Menurut Kominfo

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Jakarta Tembus 10 Ribu
Nasional

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Jakarta Tembus 10 Ribu

Otot Perut Robek, Rafael Nadal Mundur dari Semifinal Wimbledon
Olahraga

Otot Perut Robek, Rafael Nadal Mundur dari Semifinal Wimbledon

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!