G20 Foreign Ministers Convey Deepest Sympathy following Attack against Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Jakarta: On behalf of the Foreign Ministers of G20, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conveyed to his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi her deepest sympathy following the attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this morning.
Indonesia's top diplomat also prayed for Abe's speedy recovery.
The Indonesian Foreign Minister conveyed this messages as she chaired the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali today.
"Indonesia’s Foreign Minister is aware that H.E. Shinzo Abe is in critical condition and currently undergoing intensive treatment," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said on its official twitter page on FRiday morning.
According to media reports, Abe was shot from behind while delivering a campaign speech in Nara Perfercture.
The Japanese Police immediately arrested the alleged shooter, Yamagami Tetsuya, for attempted murder.
Abe is a Japanese politician who served as Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.
He was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.