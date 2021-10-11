English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

UN Chief Warns of Inequality in Access to Mental Health Services

English united nations health covid-19 pandemic
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2021 14:33
New York: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on mental health worldwide, declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message for World Mental Health Day, marked on Sunday. 
 
Reminding that millions of people face grief over lost family members and friends, that many are anxious over job security, and that older people may experience isolation and loneliness, Guterres said that without determined action, the mental health impact may last far longer than the pandemic itself.  
 
In his message for the Day, the UN chief also highlighted that children and adolescents may feel alienated and distressed and called for action to address the inequality in access to mental health services.  

According to the World Health Organization, WHO, around 20 percent of the world’s children and adolescents have a mental health condition, with suicide the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds.  
 
In high-income countries, over 75 percent of people with depression report that they do not receive adequate care, and in low and middle-income countries, over 75 percent of people with mental health conditions receive no treatment at all.
 
Pointing to chronic under-investment as the main factor, with governments spending an average of just over 2 percent of their health budgets on mental health, the UN chief said it was simply unacceptable.  
 
"We must act to redress the glaring inequalities exposed by the pandemic – including the inequality in access to mental health services," he said.
 
Underlining that there is finally recognition that there can be no health without mental health, he noted that Member States have endorsed WHO’s updated Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan.
 
(WAH)
