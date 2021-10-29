Jokowi Introduces Measures to Recovery Economy at IMT-GT Summit

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), during the 13th Indonesia – Malaysia – Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Summit, underscored the importance of including measures to recover the economy in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
First, the President told that speeding up both hard and soft infrastructure development is important.
On that regard, he confirmed Indonesia’s commitment in ensuring connectivity in Sumatra island.
"According to the first blueprint, Indonesia has completed the construction of seven toll roads, the development of Kuala Tanjung port, and LRT in Palembang,” he said in his speech at the 13th IMT-GT Summit, held via videoconference on Thursday, as quoted by the Presidential Secretariat.
Second, the President also stressed on the importance of strengthening food and energy security through identification and development of value-added agricultural products.
The development of digital agriculture, he said, is considered important to increase productivity and encourage participation of the younger generation.
Third, the Head of State highlighted the need for acceleration of digital economy transformation, including for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).
He added that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that digital economy is apparently important to do business.
On that occasion, the President also announced Indonesia’s plan to hold the ASEAN Creative Economic Business Forum in Bali next month as an effort to strengthen the roles of MSMEs and creative industry.
He also confirmed the Government’s support for the preparation of IMT-GT Implementation Blueprint 2022-2026.
For the record, this year marks the last year of the IMT-GT Implementation Blueprint 2017-2021.
During the period, the pandemic has been a great challenge and has affected the subregional Gross Domestic Product.
However, the spread of COVID-19 is now under control and the economy is started to rebound.
Therefore, the related parties must strengthen their commitment in the IMT-GT Implementation Blueprint 2022-2026 and in economic recovery.