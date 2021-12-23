Blanket Booster Programmes Likely to Prolong COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO

Geneva: COVID-19 continues to claim around 50 thousand lives every week, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
"2021 was a year in which we lost 3.5 million people to COVID-19 – more deaths than from HIV, malaria and tuberculosis combined in 2020," Tedros said during his final press briefing for the year.
"As Omicron becomes the dominant variant in many countries, all of us need to take extra precautions," he stated.
According to him, WHO is issuing updated guidance for health workers, recommending the use of either a respirator or a medical mask, in addition to other personal protective equipment, when entering a room where there is a patient with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
"It’s essential that all health workers have all the tools they need to do their jobs – the training, the PPE, the safe work environment, and the vaccines," he said.
"It’s frankly difficult to understand how a year since the first vaccines were administered, 3 in 4 health workers in Africa remain unvaccinated," he added.
While some countries are now rolling out blanket booster programmes, only half of WHO’s Member States have been able to reach the target of vaccinating 40% of their populations by the end of the year, because of distortions in global supply.
"Blanket booster programmes are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate," he explained.
"It’s important to remember that the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, not un-boosted people," he stressed.