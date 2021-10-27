President Jokowi Urges ASEAN, China to Continue Partnership

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has encouraged ASEAN and the People's Republic of China (PRC) to continue to run a mutually respectful and beneficial partnership.
"The 30-year period is enough time to build trust between us," said Jokowi during the 24th ASEAN-China Summit, quoted from the presidenri.go.id website, Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
According to Jokowi, ASEAN and China have the same interests to build a peaceful and stable region.
"Our success in building a strong partnership will, among other things, be greatly influenced by how we manage the South China Sea," said Jokowi.
ASEAN and China, said Jokowi, also have similar interests, namely improving welfare.
"ASEAN actually wants to develop cooperation openly, inclusively, with all partners on four priorities, namely maritime sector, connectivity, achieving the SDGs, and strengthening investment and trade," said Jokowi.
The President believes that the partnership that has been built for 30 years is a strong asset.
"If we want to be successful in this collaboration, then a comprehensive strategic partnership will be a necessity," said Jokowi.