Jakarta: Indonesia Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar has rebutted the United Kingdom (UK) Minister of Environment Zac Goldsmith's false and misleading statement on agreement on zero deforestation.
"The statement by UK Minister Zac Goldsmith, on zero deforestation and the COP26 Forest Agreement is perhaps unintentional but clearly erroneous and misleading, as the COP26 was still in progress and no agreement had been reached by Tuesday 2 November at the time the statement was issued," Mahendra said in a statement on Thursday.
According to Mahendra, the Leaders Meeting on Forest and Land Use was held on November 2 in Glasgow, and the declaration issued does not refer at all to the 'end deforestation by 2030'.
In contrast, at his recent speech at the Leaders meeting on November 2, President Jokowi emphasized the key importance of orientating climate change policies to practical, on the ground, effective forest management within a framework of sustainability which has delivered, amongst others the lowest level of deforestation in 20 years.
"While the efforts of Indonesia have been rightfully applauded, at the same time forest fires have raged through Europe, the Americas, and Australia with devastating consequences for the environment. Indeed, Indonesia has offered to provide guidance on our forest management to countries that also possess forest ecosystem," Mahendra explained.
"Although Indonesia is willing to engage on forest management at the global level to address climate change, it is important to move beyond mere narrative, rhetoric, arbitrary targets and sound bites; and in this respect the tweet from Zav Goldsmith is unhelpful, false and misguided," Mahendra concluded.