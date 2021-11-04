English  
Indonesia Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar.
Indonesia Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar.

Indonesia Rebutts UK Minister's False Statement on Zero Deforestation Agreement

English indonesian government president joko widodo forest deforestation
Fajar Nugraha • 04 November 2021 17:01
Jakarta: Indonesia Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar has rebutted the United Kingdom (UK) Minister of Environment Zac Goldsmith's false and misleading statement on agreement on zero deforestation.
 
"The statement by UK Minister Zac Goldsmith, on zero deforestation and the COP26 Forest Agreement is perhaps unintentional but clearly erroneous and misleading,  as the COP26 was still in progress and no agreement had  been reached by Tuesday 2 November at the time the statement was issued," Mahendra said in a statement on Thursday.
 
According to Mahendra, the Leaders Meeting on Forest and Land Use was held on November 2 in Glasgow, and the declaration issued does not refer at all to the 'end deforestation by 2030'.

In contrast, at his recent speech at the Leaders meeting on November 2, President Jokowi emphasized the key importance of orientating climate change policies to practical, on the ground, effective forest management within a framework of sustainability which has delivered, amongst others the lowest level of deforestation in 20 years.
 
"While the efforts of Indonesia have been rightfully applauded, at the same time forest fires have raged through Europe, the Americas, and Australia with devastating consequences for the environment. Indeed, Indonesia has offered to provide guidance on our forest management to countries that also possess forest ecosystem," Mahendra explained.
 
"Although Indonesia is willing to engage on forest management at the global level to address climate change, it is important to move beyond mere narrative, rhetoric, arbitrary targets and sound bites; and in this respect the tweet from Zav Goldsmith is unhelpful, false and misguided," Mahendra concluded.
 
(WAH)
Over 76.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 76.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English
covid-19 vaccine
Indonesia Records 628 New Covid-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Indonesia Records 628 New Covid-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

English
covid-19 cases
5 Prison Officers in Yogyakarta Probed for Undue Disciplinary Actions

5 Prison Officers in Yogyakarta Probed for Undue Disciplinary Actions

English
Yogyakarta
ICC Bakal Selidiki Kasus Kejahatan Kemanusiaan di Venezuela
Internasional

ICC Bakal Selidiki Kasus Kejahatan Kemanusiaan di Venezuela

Kasus Covid-19 di Indonesia Bertambah 628 Orang
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Indonesia Bertambah 628 Orang

Penerima Insentif Pajak Diperluas, Pemerintah Ingin Akselerasi Pemulihan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Penerima Insentif Pajak Diperluas, Pemerintah Ingin Akselerasi Pemulihan Ekonomi

Vanessa Angel Tumpangi Mitsubishi Pajero Dakar Ultimate 2,5 Liter
Otomotif

Vanessa Angel Tumpangi Mitsubishi Pajero Dakar Ultimate 2,5 Liter

Jadwal Liga Europa Dini Hari Nanti: Lyon dan West Ham Selangkah Lagi ke Babak 16 Besar
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Europa Dini Hari Nanti: Lyon dan West Ham Selangkah Lagi ke Babak 16 Besar

60% PAUD Masih PJJ, Nadiem Minta Daerah di PPKM 1-3 Segera PTM Terbatas
Pendidikan

60% PAUD Masih PJJ, Nadiem Minta Daerah di PPKM 1-3 Segera PTM Terbatas

Facebook Ingin Kreator Konten Hindari Komisi App Store
Teknologi

Facebook Ingin Kreator Konten Hindari Komisi App Store

Vanessa Angel dan Suami Tewas dalam Kecelakaan
Hiburan

Vanessa Angel dan Suami Tewas dalam Kecelakaan

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau
Properti

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

