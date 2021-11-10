English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer, has concluded a six-day visit to Sri Lanka,.
World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer, has concluded a six-day visit to Sri Lanka,.

World Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Support Sri Lanka's Recovery from Pandemic

English health covid-19 pandemic finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 November 2021 10:59
Colombo: World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer, has concluded a six-day visit to Sri Lanka, reiterating the World Bank’s commitment to support Sri Lanka’s inclusive and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizing the importance of investing in human capital.
 
During meetings with the President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa; Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa; Minister of Finance, Basil Rajapaksa; and other senior officials, Schafer discussed the government's priorities for Sri Lanka’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and key areas of World Bank support. 
 
Schafer also met with representatives of different political parties, senior project officials, the private sector, and development partners. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The people of Sri Lanka have shown immense resilience and determination in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. I have heard stories about students who made dangerous climbs to get an internet signal strong enough to participate in online schooling, and about public health officials who went the extra mile to make sure vaccines reach the elderly," said Schafer in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"I applaud the spirit of the Sri Lankan people and commit to continued World Bank support as Sri Lanka builds back better," Schafer added.
 
Schafer wrapped up his visit with the signing of the $500 million Inclusive Connectivity and Development Project, which will provide safe, climate-resilient roads to connect agricultural supply chains in Sri Lanka. 
 
On the sidelines of this signing, a special event was held in partnership with the Ministry of Highways to launch the Sri Lanka road safety report.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ADB Supports Climate-Smart Insurance in Philippines

ADB Supports Climate-Smart Insurance in Philippines

English
MSMEs
Australia to Share Additional 2.7 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses with Vietnam

Australia to Share Additional 2.7 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses with Vietnam

English
covid-19 vaccine
ADB Launches New Carbon Fund

ADB Launches New Carbon Fund

English
Climate Change
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
OVO Finance Indonesia Tak Pernah Jadi Bagian OVO
Ekonomi

OVO Finance Indonesia Tak Pernah Jadi Bagian OVO

Presiden Beri Gelar Pahlawan dan Bintang Jasa kepada Abdi Bangsa
Nasional

Presiden Beri Gelar Pahlawan dan Bintang Jasa kepada Abdi Bangsa

Direvisi, Ini Juklak Terbaru KIP Kuliah
Pendidikan

Direvisi, Ini Juklak Terbaru KIP Kuliah

Banjir Petisi Kim Seon Ho Balik ke 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, Produser Merespons
Hiburan

Banjir Petisi Kim Seon Ho Balik ke 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, Produser Merespons

Ethiopia Tahan 16 Pekerja Lokal PBB atas Tuduhan 'Aksi Teror'
Internasional

Ethiopia Tahan 16 Pekerja Lokal PBB atas Tuduhan 'Aksi Teror'

Shin: Egy Maulana-Elkan Baggott Bermain di Piala AFF 2020
Olahraga

Shin: Egy Maulana-Elkan Baggott Bermain di Piala AFF 2020

Laksana Bangun Bus Anti-Covid, Pakai Sasis Terbaru Mercede-Benz
Otomotif

Laksana Bangun Bus Anti-Covid, Pakai Sasis Terbaru Mercede-Benz

Ada Samsung Galaxy Watch4 PXG Gold Edition
Teknologi

Ada Samsung Galaxy Watch4 PXG Gold Edition

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?
Properti

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!