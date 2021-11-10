Colombo: World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer, has concluded a six-day visit to Sri Lanka, reiterating the World Bank’s commitment to support Sri Lanka’s inclusive and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizing the importance of investing in human capital.
During meetings with the President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa; Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa; Minister of Finance, Basil Rajapaksa; and other senior officials, Schafer discussed the government's priorities for Sri Lanka’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and key areas of World Bank support.
Schafer also met with representatives of different political parties, senior project officials, the private sector, and development partners.
"The people of Sri Lanka have shown immense resilience and determination in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. I have heard stories about students who made dangerous climbs to get an internet signal strong enough to participate in online schooling, and about public health officials who went the extra mile to make sure vaccines reach the elderly," said Schafer in a press release on Tuesday.
"I applaud the spirit of the Sri Lankan people and commit to continued World Bank support as Sri Lanka builds back better," Schafer added.
Schafer wrapped up his visit with the signing of the $500 million Inclusive Connectivity and Development Project, which will provide safe, climate-resilient roads to connect agricultural supply chains in Sri Lanka.
On the sidelines of this signing, a special event was held in partnership with the Ministry of Highways to launch the Sri Lanka road safety report.