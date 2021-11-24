WHO, MPP Announce First Open License of COVID-19 Test

Geneva: The COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) have finalized a licensing agreement with the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) for a COVID-19 serological antibody technology.
This represents the first transparent, global, non-exclusive licence for a COVID-19 health tool, and the first test licence signed by MPP and included in the WHO Pool.
The aim of the licence is to facilitate the rapid manufacture and commercialization of CSIC’s COVID-19 serological test worldwide.
The agreement covers all related patents and the biological material necessary for manufacture of the test.
CSIC will provide all know-how to MPP and/or to prospective licensees as well as training.
The licence will be royalty-free for low- and middle-income countries and will remain valid until the date the last patent expires.
"This licence is a testament to what we can achieve when putting people at the centre of our global and multilateral efforts," said Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, the founding country of C-TAP, in a press release on Tuesday.
"It shows that solidarity and equitable access can be achieved and that it is worthwhile continuing to support the principles of transparency, inclusiveness and non-exclusivity that the C-TAP defends. Costa Rica welcomes the signing of this licence and is convinced, today more than ever, that mechanisms such as C-TAP can help us overcome the current situation, while being beneficial for future health crises. I thank the Spanish Government and CSIC, for taking a step forward in solidarity and prioritizing health as a global public good," he explained.
The test effectively checks for the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies developed either in response to a COVID-19 infection or to a vaccine.
"I highly commend CSIC, a public research institute, for its commitment to solidarity and for offering worldwide access to their technology and know-how," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.
"This is the kind of open and transparent licence we need to move the needle on access during and after the pandemic. I urge developers of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics to follow this example and turn the tide on the pandemic and on the devastating global inequity this pandemic has spotlighted," Tedros added.