English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This represents the first transparent, global, non-exclusive licence for a COVID-19 health tool.
This represents the first transparent, global, non-exclusive licence for a COVID-19 health tool.

WHO, MPP Announce First Open License of COVID-19 Test

English health covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 November 2021 11:27
Geneva: The COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) have finalized a licensing agreement with the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) for a COVID-19 serological antibody technology.  
 
This represents the first transparent, global, non-exclusive licence for a COVID-19 health tool, and the first test licence signed by MPP and included in the WHO Pool.
 
The aim of the licence is to facilitate the rapid manufacture and commercialization of CSIC’s COVID-19 serological test worldwide. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The agreement covers all related patents and the biological material necessary for manufacture of the test. 
 
CSIC will provide all know-how to MPP and/or to prospective licensees as well as training. 
 
The licence will be royalty-free for low- and middle-income countries and will remain valid until the date the last patent expires.
 
"This licence is a testament to what we can achieve when putting people at the centre of our global and multilateral efforts," said Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, the founding country of C-TAP, in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"It shows that solidarity and equitable access can be achieved and that it is worthwhile continuing to support the principles of transparency, inclusiveness and non-exclusivity that the C-TAP defends. Costa Rica welcomes the signing of this licence and is convinced, today more than ever, that mechanisms such as C-TAP can help us overcome the current situation, while being beneficial for future health crises. I thank the Spanish Government and CSIC, for taking a step forward in solidarity and prioritizing health as a global public good," he explained.
 
The test effectively checks for the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies developed either in response to a COVID-19 infection or to a vaccine. 
 
"I highly commend CSIC, a public research institute, for its commitment to solidarity and for offering worldwide access to their technology and know-how," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 
 
"This is the kind of open and transparent licence we need to move the needle on access during and after the pandemic. I urge developers of COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics to follow this example and turn the tide on the pandemic and on the devastating global inequity this pandemic has spotlighted," Tedros added. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
US Supports Food Assistance to Vulnerable Families in Iraq

US Supports Food Assistance to Vulnerable Families in Iraq

English
food
Recovery in War-Torn Yemen Possible despite Fast-Deteriorating Situation: UNDP

Recovery in War-Torn Yemen Possible despite Fast-Deteriorating Situation: UNDP

English
yemen conflict
3 Billion People Cannot Afford Healthy Diet: Report

3 Billion People Cannot Afford Healthy Diet: Report

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Spesifikasi Hyundai i30 Fastback N, Safety Car WSBK Mandalika
Otomotif

Spesifikasi Hyundai i30 Fastback N, Safety Car WSBK Mandalika

Wawancara Eksklusif Adriyanto Dewo, Mengangkat Tragedi Skena Musik Underground Bandung lewat Film Galang
Hiburan

Wawancara Eksklusif Adriyanto Dewo, Mengangkat Tragedi Skena Musik Underground Bandung lewat Film Galang

Garuda Indonesia Jawab Gugatan Ganti Rugi Rp4,46 Miliar dari Prima Raya Solusindo
Ekonomi

Garuda Indonesia Jawab Gugatan Ganti Rugi Rp4,46 Miliar dari Prima Raya Solusindo

Manuskrip Teori Relativitas Einstein Terjual Rp185 Miliar di Paris
Internasional

Manuskrip Teori Relativitas Einstein Terjual Rp185 Miliar di Paris

Cara Lihat Instagram Story Tanpa Akun
Teknologi

Cara Lihat Instagram Story Tanpa Akun

Rusun Pasar Rumput Tampung 539 Pasien Tanpa Gejala
Nasional

Rusun Pasar Rumput Tampung 539 Pasien Tanpa Gejala

Juknis Terbit, Dana BOP/BOS Madrasah untuk Gaji Honorer Dibatasi Maksimal 50%
Pendidikan

Juknis Terbit, Dana BOP/BOS Madrasah untuk Gaji Honorer Dibatasi Maksimal 50%

Ditahan Imbang Benfica, Langkah Barcelona Semakin Berat
Olahraga

Ditahan Imbang Benfica, Langkah Barcelona Semakin Berat

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar
Properti

Intip Rumah Gitaris Aerosmith Joe Perry, Punya Kolam Renang Berbentuk Gitar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!