On November 26, WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron.

Not Yet Clear Whether Omicron COVID-19 Variant More Transmissible than Delta: WHO

English health covid-19 Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 November 2021 09:59
Geneva: It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more easily spread from person to person compared to other variants, including Delta, World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
 
According to WHO's update released on Sunday, the number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors.  
 
In addition, it is also not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta.

"Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with Omicron," WHO said.
 
"There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants," it added.
 
On November 26, WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).  
 
This decision was based on the evidence presented to the TAG-VE that Omicron has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes.
 
Researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of Omicron and will continue to share the findings of these studies as they become available.  
 
(WAH)
