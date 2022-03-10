COVID-19 Pandemic is Far from Over: WHO Chief

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Geneva: Although reported cases and deaths are declining globally, and several countries have lifted restrictions, the pandemic is far from over, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.According to him, many countries in Asia and the Pacific are facing surges of cases and deaths."The virus continues to evolve, and we continue to face major obstacles in distributing vaccines, tests and treatments everywhere they are needed. WHO is concerned that several countries are drastically reducing testing. This inhibits our ability to see where the virus is, how it’s spreading and how it’s evolving. Testing remains a vital tool in our fight against the pandemic, as part of a comprehensive strategy," he told a press briefing on Wednesday.WHO has published new guidance on self-testing for COVID-19, recommending that self-tests should be offered in addition to professionally-administered testing services.This recommendation is based on evidence that shows users can reliably and accurately self-test, and that self-testing may reduce inequalities in testing access.How countries use self-testing will need to be adapted according to national priorities, local epidemiology, and the availability of resources, with community input."We hope that our new guidance will also help to increase access to testing, which is too expensive for many low-income countries, where these tools could play an important role in expanding testing," he said.WHO and its partners in the ACT Accelerator are urgently seeking further funding to ensure that all countries that need self-tests will be able to receive them as quickly as possible.In readiness for these guidelines, WHO has contacted manufacturers to encourage them to apply for prequalification of self-tests.To date, WHO has granted emergency use listing to 5 rapid antigen tests for professional use, and we are gathering additional data to support the use of self-tests."This Friday marks two years since we said that the global spread of COVID-19 could be characterised as a pandemic. As a reminder, we made that assessment six weeks after we declared COVID-19 a global health emergency – when there were fewer than 100 cases, and no deaths outside China. Two years later, more than 6 million people have died," he said.