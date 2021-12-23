English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Humanitarian operations in Afghanistan are set to be the largest anywhere in the world in 2022.
Humanitarian operations in Afghanistan are set to be the largest anywhere in the world in 2022.

UN Security Council Establishes Humanitarian Exception in Afghanistan Sanctions Regime

English afghanistan united nations health food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 December 2021 06:46
Geneva: United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has welcomed Wednesday’s adoption by the Security Council of a humanitarian exception in the UN sanctions regime applicable in Afghanistan.
 
"This milestone decision will enable urgently needed humanitarian action to save lives and livelihoods in Afghanistan. It is evidence of how seriously Member States take the shocking levels of need and suffering in the country," he said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
Some 160 national and international humanitarian organizations are providing critical food and health assistance in Afghanistan, as well as education, water and sanitation, and support to agriculture. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We urgently need to ramp up this work. Humanitarian operations in Afghanistan are set to be the largest anywhere in the world in 2022, reaching some 22 million people," he stated.
 
This humanitarian exception will allow organizations to implement the work that has been planned and it will give legal assurances to the financial institutions and commercial actors.
 
"The road ahead in Afghanistan is neither easy nor straightforward. The impact of our assistance also depends on the cooperation of the de facto authorities in the country and on the flexibility of the funding we receive," he stressed.
 
"We must all do everything we can to preserve the life, dignity and future of all Afghans," he concluded.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Blanket Booster Programmes Likely to Prolong COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO

Blanket Booster Programmes Likely to Prolong COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO

English
covid-19
WFP Forced to Cut Food Assistance in Yemen

WFP Forced to Cut Food Assistance in Yemen

English
united nations
Afghan Children Increasingly Vulnerable to Disease, Illness: UNICEF

Afghan Children Increasingly Vulnerable to Disease, Illness: UNICEF

English
afghanistan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pelatih Singapura Akui Pemainnya Gugup
Olahraga

Pelatih Singapura Akui Pemainnya Gugup

43 Kasus Covid-19 Terkonfirmasi di DKI
Nasional

43 Kasus Covid-19 Terkonfirmasi di DKI

Bagaimana Kondisi Ekonomi Indonesia pada 2022? Ini Ramalannya
Ekonomi

Bagaimana Kondisi Ekonomi Indonesia pada 2022? Ini Ramalannya

CEO Media Group Kisahkan Perjuangan Calon Penerima Beasiswa OSC
Pendidikan

CEO Media Group Kisahkan Perjuangan Calon Penerima Beasiswa OSC

Syuting di Posko Korban Letusan Semeru, Warganet Serukan Boikot Sinetron TMTM
Hiburan

Syuting di Posko Korban Letusan Semeru, Warganet Serukan Boikot Sinetron TMTM

Jepang Konfirmasi Penyebaran Omicron di Tengah Masyarakat
Internasional

Jepang Konfirmasi Penyebaran Omicron di Tengah Masyarakat

Fix! Formula E Diselenggarakan di Ancol
Otomotif

Fix! Formula E Diselenggarakan di Ancol

Pakai Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 Series Bakal Meluncur 28 Desember?
Teknologi

Pakai Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 Series Bakal Meluncur 28 Desember?

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021
Properti

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!