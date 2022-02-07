New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) committed a record $4.6 billion in sovereign lending to India in 2021 for 17 loans, including $1.8 billion for the country’s COVID-19 pandemic response.
ADB’s COVID-19 assistance comprised $1.5 billion for vaccine procurement and $300 million to strengthen primary health care in urban areas and the country’s future pandemic preparedness.
ADB’s regular program supported transport, urban development, finance, agriculture, and skills building.
"ADB operations continue to support the Government of India’s fight against COVID-19 and its other development priorities such as managing urbanization, raising industrial competitiveness to create more jobs, improving connectivity, and enhancing skills," said ADB Country Director for India Takeo Konishi in a press release on Sunday.
"To maximize the development impact of our operations, ADB adopts a multidisciplinary approach and incorporates Finance Plus elements based on our comparative advantage, knowledge base, and value addition," Konishi added.
Committed to geographically balanced programming, ADB extended $2.2 billion for 12 state projects. Konishi affirmed that ADB will continue to support less-developed states through the provision of basic infrastructure and institutional capacity building while pursuing transformative investments in the more economically advanced states. ADB’s strategic engagement with states will include knowledge support to navigate their emerging development challenges.
ADB’s project portfolio in 2021 reflected the government’s focus on transforming cities into economically vibrant and sustainable communities. This included financing for India’s national urban flagship missions to enhance access to water, sanitation, and affordable housing and promote performance-based fiscal transfer to urban local bodies; enhancing mobility through metro network expansion in Bengaluru; and strengthening flood-risk management in Chennai’s urban areas.
Support to the Government of India’s National Corridor Development Program will help enhance the country’s manufacturing competitiveness while a connectivity improvement project will stimulate industrial development in the ADB-supported Chennai–Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor. Other projects fund rural connectivity improvement, agribusiness network development, establishment of a skills university to promote industry-aligned skills, and capacity building for project design.
To guide policy making and help identify transformative investments, ADB continues to provide knowledge support through technical and operational studies. Key knowledge work in 2021 included the development of the Industrial Park Rating System 2.0 to identify interventions that will upgrade the industrial cluster ecosystem. Another study examined the feasibility of developing an economic corridor in India’s northeast region to help accelerate its economic growth.
Despite the limitations caused by the pandemic, ADB achieved nearly $2.7 billion in contract awards and $1.9 billion in disbursements. ADB’s India portfolio comprised 69 projects worth $15.5 billion as of 31 December 2021. In addition to sovereign loans, ADB also committed $274 million to private sector projects in 2021 for COVID-19 support, highways improvement, energy efficiency, affordable housing and increasing farmer incomes.
Going forward, Konishi asserted that ADB will assist India’s fast, green, and inclusive economic recovery from the pandemic with expanded investments in health and education; micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises; public sector management; and climate initiatives.