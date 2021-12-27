English  
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)
The World Remains Woefully Unprepared to Prevent Pandemic: UN Chief

English united nations health covid-19
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 December 2021 15:36
New York: COVID-19 demonstrated how quickly an infectious disease can sweep across the world, push health systems to the brink, and upend daily life for all of humanity, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.
 
"It also revealed our failure to learn the lessons of recent health emergencies like SARS, avian influenza, Zika, Ebola and others," the UN Chief said in his message, marking the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.
 
"And it reminded us that the world remains woefully unprepared to stop localized outbreaks from spilling across borders, and spiraling into a global pandemic," he added.

According to him, COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic humanity will face and infectious diseases remain a clear and present danger to every country.
 
"As we respond to this health crisis, we need to prepare for the next one," he stated.
 
This means scaling-up investments in better monitoring, early detection and rapid response plans in every country — especially the most vulnerable.
 
It also means strengthening primary health care at the local level to prevent collapse.
 
"It means ensuring equitable access to lifesaving interventions like vaccines for all people. And it means achieving Universal Health Coverage. Most of all, it means building global solidarity to give every country a fighting chance to stop infectious diseases in their tracks," he added.
 
"On this International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, let’s give this issue the focus, attention and investment it deserves," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
