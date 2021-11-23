Indonesia Encourages Enhancement of ASEAN-China Cooperation

Jakarta: ASEAN and China have established several concrete collaborations in the past 30 years, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
According to the President, China has become ASEAN’s largest trading partner for the past 12 years.
"The value of our trade was worth US$8.36 billion in 1991 and it reached more than US$685.28 billion last year, an 82-fold increase in less than 30 years," the President said in his remarks at the ASEAN-China Special Summit in Commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
In addition, the President continued, two-way cumulative investment has also exceeded US$310 billion over the past 30 years.
The President said that strong relations between ASEAN and China takes hard work, one of which is by building trust in order to build a stronger and mutually beneficial partnership in the next 30 years.
The President underscored that ASEAN-China partnership needs to be strengthened to make the region an economic powerhouse.
He also that balanced trade is also essential to carry on.
In order to achieve the goals, the President said that ASEAN and the People’s Republic of China have a responsibility to create a peaceful and stable region.
On that occasion, the President also expressed belief that there will be no prosperity without peace and stability.