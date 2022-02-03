English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Vaccine supplies are expected to pick up in 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
Vaccine supplies are expected to pick up in 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Americas Most Unequal Region in the World in Fight against COVID-19: PAHO

English health covid-19 Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 February 2022 11:18
Washington: While 63% of people in Latin America and the Caribbean have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, coverage remains uneven, with 14 countries and territories immunizing 70% of their populations and the same number failing to reach even 40% coverage, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa F. Etienne said during a media briefing on Wednesday.
 
With 7 million new infections and over 34,000 deaths reported in the region since last week, the PAHO Director highlighted "worrisome gaps" in the vaccination of at-risk populations – with some countries reporting lower coverage among the elderly compared to younger groups who are less at risk for severe disease.
 
Dr. Etienne said the full extent of the disparity remains unknown, as detailed data is limited, so it is vital that "countries collect and report data showing vaccination coverage by age, sex or by risk group."

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"These data are crucial to designing targeted vaccination campaigns, maximizing the impact of vaccine doses and saving lives," she said.
 
Looking towards upcoming COVID vaccination campaigns, the director announced that vaccine supplies are expected to pick up in 2022.
 
Thanking donors that already "helped our region secure doses when supply was limited," Dr. Etienne said further donations from the United States, Spain, Canada, Germany, France and other countries total some 26 million doses.
 
PAHO’s Revolving Fund, which has so far purchased almost 100 million doses, is also on track to obtain a further 200 million doses on behalf of the region this year.
 
As these doses arrive, Dr. Etienne urged countries to start making the necessary preparations for vaccine roll-out, including investing in vaccination programs, collecting and reporting detailed vaccine data, and prioritizing high-risk groups.
 
"Countries should refocus their efforts in protecting health workers, immunocompromised individuals and the elderly, first," the Director said.

COVID-19 Situation

Turning to the COVID-19 situation in the region, the Director reported that the rise in infections appears to be slowing down in places hit earliest by the Omicron variant.
 
Most new cases were reported in North America, but surges continue across Central and South America and deaths increased by nearly one-third in all sub-regions.
 
In the Caribbean, deaths have more than doubled in Cuba, the Bahamas, and Antigua and Barbuda and other islands, including Martinique and Guadeloupe are seeing the virus spread rapidly among young and unvaccinated populations.
 
"These trends show that we must continue to sustain every part of our COVID response," Dr. Etienne said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

English
presiden joko widodo
Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari
Nasional

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari

Presiden Turki Recep Tayyip Erdogan Terinfeksi Covid-19 Varian Omicron
Internasional

Presiden Turki Recep Tayyip Erdogan Terinfeksi Covid-19 Varian Omicron

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM
Ekonomi

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021
Pendidikan

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok
Teknologi

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya
Hiburan

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!