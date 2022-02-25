English  
The health system must continue to function to deliver essential care. (Photo: medcom.id)
WHO Chief Warns of Health Crisis in Ukraine

English health covid-19 ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 February 2022 13:53
Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) is deeply concerned for the health of the people of Ukraine in the escalating crisis, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to the WHO Chief, the health system must continue to function to deliver essential care to people for all health issues, from COVID-19 to cancer, diabetes and tuberculosis, to mental health issues, especially for vulnerable groups such as older persons and migrants.
 
Moreover, maximum care must be taken by all parties to ensure that health facilities, workers, patients, transport, and supplies are not targeted. 

"As part of WHO’s role to document attacks on health, we will continue to monitor and report such incidents," he said in a statement on Thursday.
 
"I also call for sustained and safe access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance," he added.
 
WHO has for decades worked closely with health authorities across Ukraine. 
 
"We have a deep knowledge of the capacities and needs of the country’s health system," he stated.
 
"Today I released a further US$3.5 million from WHO’s Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE) to purchase and deliver urgent medical supplies," he added.
 
This humanitarian health support is expected to rise following further needs assessments. 
 
This new support complements the trauma and medical supplies which we prepositioned in health facilities.
 
"We will continue to deliver care and support the people across Ukraine affected by this crisis," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
