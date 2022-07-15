English  
The AAYLF is a crucial stepping stone for the next generation of leaders to forge relationships. (Photo: medcom.id)
The AAYLF is a crucial stepping stone for the next generation of leaders to forge relationships. (Photo: medcom.id)

ASEAN-Australia Young Leaders Forum Sparks Discussions on Sustainable Future in Region

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 July 2022 17:11
Jakarta: The second-ever ASEAN-Australia Young Leaders Forum (AAYLF) took place virtually from 23-26 June, bringing together 30 young Southeast Asian and 20 Australian leaders who have demonstrated leadership capacity and are committed to solving societal issues. 
 
This year, the AAYLF brought up cross-regional matters of sustainability and sustainable development as the main themes. 
 
"The four-day forum was an amalgam of ideas, energy and bright minds sharing their passions, cultures, stories and experiences of sustainable impact across the region," the ASEAN-Australia Strategic Youth Partnership (AASYP) said in a media release on Friday.

"From building a cutting-edge climate consulting practice, negotiating a shared statement on sustainable development to tackling modern slavery, the forum was simmering with effervescent discussions to address the critical sustainability challenges facing our region," it stated. 
 
Delegates heard from pivotal figures in the region and ASEAN policy space, such as academics, entrepreneurs, policymakers, consultants and even former politicians. 
 
Some notable figures included Professor Stephen Smith, the former Australian Defence and Foreign Affairs Minister, Professor Nicholas Farrelly from the Australia-ASEAN Council Board and Will Nankervis, Ambassador of the Australian Mission to ASEAN.
 
"But it wasn’t all deep-thinking and intricate dialogue – the delegates enjoyed a cooking class with 2017 MasterChef winner Dianna Chan, a Balinese dance session and practical masterclasses in leadership development, diplomatic engagement and negotiations," it added.
 
"In an era where the ASEAN region has become central to Australia’s economic, security and foreign policy interests, the AAYLF is a crucial stepping stone for the next generation of leaders to forge relationships and a deeper understanding of the region.  Delegates emerged from the forum with renewed perspectives and new networks," it concluded.
 
(WAH)
