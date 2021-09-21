English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesian, Turkish FMs Discuss Afghanistan, Myanmar

English united nations covid-19 pandemic indonesian government
Antara • 21 September 2021 14:47
Jakarta: Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and her Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed issues pertaining to Afghanistan and Myanmar during a bilateral meeting.
 
The meeting was conducted on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations' General Assembly (UNGA76) in New York, the United States, on Sunday.
 
In its written statement on Tuesday, Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that the two ministers agreed on the importance of a collaborative international community in order to ensure conducive development in Afghanistan for world peace.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Cavusoglu supports the Indonesia government's message and aspirations conveyed by Marsudi in connection with the Taliban on the importance of an inclusive government, assurance that Afghanistan will not be used as a terrorist breeding and training ground, and respect for woman's rights.
 
Meanwhile, regarding the issue of Myanmar, Cavusoglu expressed gratitude and support for Indonesia's active role in resolving the crisis in Myanmar.
 
"The worsening humanitarian crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic has become the main highlight for the two ministers. Humanitarian aid provision should be encouraged and increased in order to save Myanmar's citizens," Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.
 
During the meeting, both ministers also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries that had grown stronger, especially in terms of economic cooperation.
 
The trade value between both nations during the January-July 2021 period was recorded at around US$1.115 million, or a 47.8-percent increase, as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.
 
Meanwhile, the completion of negotiation pertaining to the Indonesia-Turkey Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IT-CEPA) was also discussed.
 
The two ministers believe that the agreement will become an important instrument for the two countries' trade value to reach US$10 billion.
 
(WAH)
