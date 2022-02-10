English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
France shares key health priorities with WHO. (Photo: medcom.id)
France shares key health priorities with WHO. (Photo: medcom.id)

France, WHO Cooperate to Reinforce Health Systems to Combat COVID-19

English health covid-19 covid-19 pandemic
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 February 2022 12:06
Lyon: The Government of France and WHO have announced a new €50 million contribution agreement that will help countries’ health systems overcome bottlenecks in the COVID-19 response and speed up equitable access to testing, treatments and vaccines.
 
"WHO is very grateful to the Government of France for its continued commitment to global unity in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. France has taken a leading role in supporting WHO’s work through the ACT Accelerator, which is crucial for WHO to achieve its mission and safeguard the lives of the most vulnerable around the world," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said in a press release on Thursday.
 
The agreement aims to support the work of WHO and work in the Health Systems and Response Connector (HSRC) of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), aligned with the WHO's COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The HSRC works to ensure that countries have the technical, operational and financial resources to acquire and efficiently use vaccines and other COVID-19 tools.
 
France’s contribution will help accelerate equitable access to all COVID-19 tools, by looking at each country’s health system’s bottlenecks and identify the right responses and solutions to them.
 
The contribution will work through the HSRC to help countries turn vaccines into well-prioritized vaccination campaigns; turn tests into effective test-and-treat approaches; pursue community-based testing strategies to support public health measures and the platform for disease surveillance; and turn therapeutics into life-saving clinical pathways. This means strengthening national response mechanisms, reinforcing health systems and overcoming bottlenecks.
 
"Global health is of critical importance to the French presidency of the European Union. This support to WHO aims to provide additional support to countries' health systems; strengthen cooperation between actors and coordination between ACT-A components; to enhance dialogue with all stakeholders including the civil society and recipient countries; and to accelerate equitable access to new COVID-19 tools and ensure they are made available at a scale and scope in order to save millions of lives," Jean-Yves Le Drian, Foreign Minister of France, said.
 
France shares key health priorities with WHO, adopting a cross-cutting approach and prioritizing universal health coverage as part of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.
 
In January 2020, France and WHO signed a new framework agreement for 2020-2025, confirming France’s role as a key actor in global health, along with its strong support for WHO’s Thirteenth General Programme of Work, a five-year strategy that aims to ensure healthy lives and well-being for people of all ages.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Australia, Timor Leste Enhance Cooperation on Economic Recovery

Australia, Timor Leste Enhance Cooperation on Economic Recovery

English
Australia
Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Used as Booster, Child Vaccine: Minister

Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Used as Booster, Child Vaccine: Minister

English
vaccine
ASEAN, OECD Sign MoU to Strengthen Cooperation

ASEAN, OECD Sign MoU to Strengthen Cooperation

English
asean
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa
Teknologi

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa

Vaksin Merah Putih Kantongi Sertifikat Halal MUI
Nasional

Vaksin Merah Putih Kantongi Sertifikat Halal MUI

Anggaran Riset Indonesia Sangat Rendah dari GDP
Pendidikan

Anggaran Riset Indonesia Sangat Rendah dari GDP

PSSI Konfirmasi Timnas U-23 ke Kamboja Menggunakan Pesawat Carter
Olahraga

PSSI Konfirmasi Timnas U-23 ke Kamboja Menggunakan Pesawat Carter

IMF: Ukuran Mata Uang Digital Bank Sentral Tidak Sama
Ekonomi

IMF: Ukuran Mata Uang Digital Bank Sentral Tidak Sama

PM Libya Lolos dari Upaya Pembunuhan di Tripoli
Internasional

PM Libya Lolos dari Upaya Pembunuhan di Tripoli

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia

Terungkap! Adam Deni Sering Minta Uang ke Dokter Tirta, Alasannya Macam-Macam
Hiburan

Terungkap! Adam Deni Sering Minta Uang ke Dokter Tirta, Alasannya Macam-Macam

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!