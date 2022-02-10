Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) drew attention to the crucial role of the G20 multilateral forum in building a more resilient world health architecture.
"The role of the G20 is very important in building a world health architecture, including in encouraging health financing support for developing countries," President Jokowi said in his 2022 ACT-A Campaign Speech released on the official YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat here on late Wednesday (Feb 9).
ACT-A is a collaborative initiative launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) in April 2020 to expedite development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 drugs, diagnostic tools, and vaccines.
The head of state believes called for still making improvements to build and strengthen the world health architecture, especially in terms of strengthening healthcare systems in developing countries that require special attention.
"At the same time, developing countries must be empowered as a part of the solution. Developing countries must be involved in the supply chain for medicines, vaccines, and health equipment," President Jokowi stressed.
"For this reason, collaboration, research, investment, and technology transfer are absolutely necessary. Solidarity and cooperation are our keys to getting out of the pandemic and building a more resilient world architecture," he stated.
To this end, President Jokowi affirmed that Indonesia -- in its role of holding this year's G20 presidency -- has made the issue of strengthening the world health architecture as one of its priority agendas.
"The world must be more prepared and more responsive to the health crisis. Every country must have the same opportunity to prepare in facing the threat of the next pandemic," he remarked.
In his speech, Jokowi also lauded ACT-A that he viewed as being an important aspect of the world's health architecture as well as a tangible evidence of the benefits of multilateralism.