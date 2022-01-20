English  
The emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 2,636 COVID-19 Patients

English covid-19
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 20 January 2022 17:00
Jakarta: Some 2,636 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 21 from 2,615.
 
"The number increased by 21," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Thursday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 130,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
