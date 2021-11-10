President Jokowi Names 4 Prominent Figures as National Heroes

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today bestowed national hero titles on 4 prominent figures from all around Indonesia.
The four new heroes are the late Tombolotutu from Central Sulawesi Province, the late Sultan Aji Muhammad Idris from East Kalimantan Province, the late Haji Usmar Ismail from Jakarta Province and the late Raden Aria Wangsakara from Banten Province.
The national hero titles were conferred based on Presidential Decree No. 109/TK/TH 2021.
It was part of the commemoration of National Heroes Day this year.
"It can be given to someone who has died for their struggle, dedication, and extraordinary work to the nation," said Head of the Titles, Signs of Services, and Honorary Signs Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat Lido Prastyono.
In addition, President Jokowi also bestowed the Bintang Jasa awards to around 300 health workers who died during the COVID-19 Pandemic.