English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today bestowed national hero titles on 4 prominent figures.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today bestowed national hero titles on 4 prominent figures.

President Jokowi Names 4 Prominent Figures as National Heroes

English jakarta health president joko widodo
Andhika Prasetyo • 10 November 2021 14:05
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today bestowed national hero titles on 4 prominent figures from all around Indonesia.
 
The four new heroes are the late Tombolotutu from Central Sulawesi Province, the late Sultan Aji Muhammad Idris from East Kalimantan Province, the late Haji Usmar Ismail from Jakarta Province and the late Raden Aria Wangsakara from Banten Province.
 
The national hero titles were conferred based on Presidential Decree No. 109/TK/TH 2021.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


It was part of the commemoration of National Heroes Day this year.
 
"It can be given to someone who has died for their struggle, dedication, and extraordinary work to the nation," said Head of the Titles, Signs of Services, and Honorary Signs Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat Lido Prastyono.
 
In addition, President Jokowi also bestowed the Bintang Jasa awards to around 300 health workers who died during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Urgent Action Needed to Eliminate World Hunger: FAO Chief

Urgent Action Needed to Eliminate World Hunger: FAO Chief

English
food
US to Host Virtual Ministerial Meeting on COVID-19

US to Host Virtual Ministerial Meeting on COVID-19

English
united states
Nearly 240 Million Children with Disabilities around the World: Report

Nearly 240 Million Children with Disabilities around the World: Report

English
children
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bertambah, 195 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran
Nasional

Bertambah, 195 Pasien Covid-19 Dirawat di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran

Sri Mulyani Harap Ekonomi Kuartal IV Melonjak Seiring Penurunan Kasus Covid-19
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Harap Ekonomi Kuartal IV Melonjak Seiring Penurunan Kasus Covid-19

CEO Pfizer Labeli Penyebar Misinformasi Vaksin Covid-19 sebagai 'Kriminal'
Internasional

CEO Pfizer Labeli Penyebar Misinformasi Vaksin Covid-19 sebagai 'Kriminal'

Shin Ingin Pemain Keturunan Indonesia di Luar Negeri Perkuat Timnas
Olahraga

Shin Ingin Pemain Keturunan Indonesia di Luar Negeri Perkuat Timnas

Direvisi, Ini Juklak Terbaru KIP Kuliah
Pendidikan

Direvisi, Ini Juklak Terbaru KIP Kuliah

Banjir Petisi Kim Seon Ho Balik ke 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, Produser Merespons
Hiburan

Banjir Petisi Kim Seon Ho Balik ke 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, Produser Merespons

Laksana Bangun Bus Anti-Covid, Pakai Sasis Terbaru Mercede-Benz
Otomotif

Laksana Bangun Bus Anti-Covid, Pakai Sasis Terbaru Mercede-Benz

Ada Samsung Galaxy Watch4 PXG Gold Edition
Teknologi

Ada Samsung Galaxy Watch4 PXG Gold Edition

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?
Properti

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!