Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Setwapres)
Govt Continues to Monitor Pandemic Situation in Each Region: Health Minister

English health indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 November 2021 13:59
Jakarta: In a bid to ensure that the spike in cases will not occur in the coming Christmas and New Year, the Indonesian Government continues to observe the development of COVID-19 cases, Minister of Health Budi G. Sadikin has announced. 
 
"We are observing the pandemic situation in all regencies/cities in Indonesia and everything is still good, so we do not need to worry. However, we are also monitoring those that have the potential to increase (in the number of cases)," Budi said in a press statement after attending the Limited Cabinet Meeting on Evaluation of Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM) at the Presidential Office, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
Based on observations, the Minister continued, there are a number of cities that experienced an increase in confirmed cases, although the number was still small and positivity rate as well as bed occupancy in hospitals are still low, such as in Fakfak, Purbalingga, and North Lampung. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He added that the Ministry is also monitoring the implementation of tracing and testing in each region so that it can take corrective steps if there are still flaws. 
 
Budi further said that testing should be carried out on close contacts from tracing process.
 
He also urged all regional heads to always improve and maintain the discipline of tracing and testing. 
 
According to him, the Government is also monitoring the development of COVID-19 cases abroad and intensifying the implementation of genome sequencing to detect and prevent the spread of new variants of the virus in Indonesia. 
 
(WAH)
