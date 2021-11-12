Indonesia Records 399 New COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 399 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,250,157
From Thursday noon until Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 560 to 4,097,224.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 20 to 143,628.
The Government continues to speed up the COVID-19 national vaccination drive to achieve herd immunity.
It is expected that the vaccination coverage to reach 300 million doses by the end of this year.
According to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, 168 million people or about 80 percent of the target population will receive their first jabs and 124 million people or about 60 percent of the target population will receive their second jabs.