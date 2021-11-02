Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer

Jakarta: Indonesia's 6th President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to SBY's personal staff Ossy Dermawan.
According to Ossy, SBY's prostate cancer is still in its early stages.
"It has been decided that medical treatment will be carried out at a hospital abroad that has long experience and advanced technology to treat prostate cancer," said Ossy in a written statement, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
However, Ossy did not reveal the hospital.
"So far, Pak SBY continues to carry out his daily activities," said Ossy.
Ossy explained that SBY's daily activities carried are relatively light like supervising his volleyball club, painting, reading, writing, exercising, and other activities.
Ossy asked for prayers from all Indonesian people so that SBY's treatment goes well.
"Pak SBY asks for prayers from his colleagues in particular and the Indonesian people in general so that the health treatment goes well," he said.