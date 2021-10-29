English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

183 Covid-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 pandemic covid-19 patients
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 29 October 2021 18:00
Jakarta: Some 183 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 8 from 191.
 
"It decreased by 8 compared to yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Friday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated a total of 128,708 covid-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
