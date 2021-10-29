183 Covid-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital

Jakarta: Some 183 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's Covid-19 Task Force.
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 8 from 191.
"It decreased by 8 compared to yesterday," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Friday.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated a total of 128,708 covid-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
During the peak of the latest covid-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.