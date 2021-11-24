English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 143,766.
Indonesia Records 451 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 November 2021 19:14
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 451 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,254,443.
 
From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 377 to 4,102,700.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 13 to 143,766.
 
The Indonesian government continues to make efforts to boost COVID-19 vaccination rate for the elderly as an indicator to determine the level of public activity restrictions (PPKM). 
 
"After [a bare minimum of] 50 percent vaccination rate for elderly is used as a condition of relaxed PPKM level, we will speed up the vaccination drive," Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a press statement at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, Monday after a limited meeting on the evaluation of public activity restrictions (PPKM).

According to Budi, elderly vaccination rate of the first dose has exceeded 50 percent in twelve provinces, including Banten, West Java, North Sulawesi, West Nusa Tenggara, East Java, and North Kalimantan.

 
(WAH)
