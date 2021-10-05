Govt to Test Implementation of Level 1 Public Activity Restrictions in Blitar City

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has announced that it will test the implementation of Level 1 public activity restrictions (PPKM) in Blitar city, East Java province."[Blitar City] has met the WHO indicator requirements. Its vaccination target for dose one vaccination had reached 70 percent and that aiming at the elderly had reached 60 percent," Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said in a press statement virtually after a Limited Meeting on the Evaluation of PPKM, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet secretariat's website.The Level 1 PPKM will implement regulations that support near-normal public activities.In this regard, the Government will intensify testing and tracing measures as well as improve people’s discipline towards health protocols.The Government has also formed a task force consisting of experts in their respective fields to monitor the implementation in Blitar city.In order to immediately control any increase in COVID-19 cases, the Coordinating Minister underscored that the Government will carry out strict supervision by monitoring all public activities in the city.If this is successful, Luhut said, the Government will expand it to cities that can implement Level 1 PPKM.On the occasion, Luhut also stated that the Government had again adjusted the restrictions for Java and Bali islands from 5 to 18 October.Fitness centers are allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 25 percent. They must implement strict health protocols as well as screening measures using the PeduliLindungi application.Food and beverage counters in cinemas are also allowed to open while the maximum cinema capacity remains at 50 percent.The Honda Developmental Basketball League (DBL) in Jakarta and Surabaya can also take place.Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport will also open its international doors on 14 October as long as it fulfills the provisions and requirements regarding quarantine, tests, and the readiness of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.According to him, every passenger of international arrival must have proof of a hotel booking for a minimum of eight days for quarantine purpose, at their own expense.