Jakarta Adds 612 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: COVID-19 cases in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, increased by 612 on Sunday, according the Jakarta Health Ooffice.
As a result, he total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,239,622 as of March 2020.
"A total of 12,097 people received PCR tests," said Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Division of the Jakarta Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, in a written statement, on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
"There were 612 positive and 11,485 negative results," she stated.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,218,930 patients have recovered from COVID-19, while 15,190 patients have succumbed to the disease.
According to the health agency, Jakarta's recovery rate is 98.3 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.2 percent.