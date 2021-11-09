Govt Stays Alert to Rising COVID-19 Cases in Java, Bali: Minister

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government continues to remain vigilant against the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases, especially in 43 regencies / cities in the islands of Java and Bali in the last seven days.
"There is a trend of increasing cases in Java and Bali islands, mainly in 43 regencies / cities in the last seven days. We will immediately order heads of those regencies / cities to identify and carry out intervention measures to control this rising trend," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said after attending a virtual limited meeting on evaluation of the public activity restrictions (PPKM) led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
According to Luhut, the Government remains very careful and learns from the experiences of countries in Europe, which experienced a spike in the number of daily cases due to people’s negligence in implementing health protocols.
Overall, Luhut added, the PPKM continues to bring positive impacts on controlling COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia, shown by the confirmed cases in Java and Bali islands that continue to decline, reaching 99 percent from its peak of cases on 15 July.
Luhut went on to say the control of the pandemic in the country is also indicated by the effective reproduction number (Rt) which is below one.
The death rate from COVID-19 has also continued to decline, he added.