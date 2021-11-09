English  
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: Setpres)
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: Setpres)

Govt Extends Implementation of PPKM outside Java-Bali until November 22

English covid-19 pandemic indonesian government PPKM
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 November 2021 12:06
Jakarta: In a bid to continue to control COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has decided to extend the implementation of public activity restrictions (PPKM) outside the islands of Java and Bali from November 9-22.
 
"PPKM outside Java-Bali is extended from 9 November to 22 November 2021 or for two weeks," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said after attending a limited meeting on PPKM evaluation led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
Airlangga pointed out that based on the weekly pandemic situation assessment, none of the 27 provinces outside Java-Bali is at level 4 and level 3, 22 provinces are at level 2, and 5 provinces are at level 1. 

As for regencies/cities, there are 151 regencies/cities with level 1 assessment, 231 regencies/cities at level 2, 4 regions at level 3, and none is at level 4. 
 
Furthermore, the Coordinating Minister stated that based on the vaccination coverage, only six provinces outside Java-Bali have administered the first dose more than the national coverage, namely 60.11 percent.
 
The provinces are Riau Islands, Bangka Belitung, North Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, West Nusa Tenggara, and North Sulawesi.
 
Therefore, Airlangga stated that the criteria for determining PPKM level in this period include not only the assessment level of pandemic situation but also first dose vaccination coverage, adding that the regions with a coverage lower than 50 percent will have their PPKM assessment increased by one level. 
 
(WAH)
